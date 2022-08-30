Mental health, staffing, later start times: Here’s what Pacific Beach, other San Diego schools face this year

Read full article on original website
Related
pbmonthly.net
This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past
This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.” He can be reached at mail@johnfry.com.
pbmonthly.net
Pacific Beach residents prepare for second San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour
If time spent talking to artists, viewing their art studios and touring their homes and gardens sounds like the trifecta of a great day, you won’t want to miss the San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour. This year’s tour, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17,...
Comments / 0