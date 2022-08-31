ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

TechRadar

Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TechRadar

Honor at IFA 2022: Connected future

IFA 2022 is now in full swing for the general public, and we've already seen plenty of exciting developments from the biggest and best in tech. Among these key players is Honor, which has some huge announcements in store at this year's show. Once a sub-brand of Huawei, Honor has...
TechRadar

Creating a metaverse for the people, by the people

For four days in the middle of August, the Vancouver Convention Center is transformed into an uncanny valley. It looks like our world, but it’s not. Siggraph, a conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, brings together a community of VR, MoCap, VFX, animation and gaming tech-heads, all with the aim of creating a shared artificial world, or metaverse.
TechRadar

Hundreds of iOS apps could be leaking AWS credentials

Hundreds of mobile apps have been found to be leaking Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials. A recent Symantec analysis (opens in new tab) identified 1,859 publicly available apps, 98% of which are iOS apps, containing hard-coded AWS credentials that could be putting your data at risk. The company found over...
TechRadar

Don’t expect a new iPad Pro at the iPhone 14 launch

One of the biggest days in the tech calendar is fast approaching, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 soon, with September 7 being the date of the next Apple event, and where we’ll almost certainly see this handset. That phone won’t land alone – we’re also...
TechRadar

The best cloud storage 2022

We've dissected and reviewed all the major best cloud storage services, looking at features, security, pricing, support and much more. Finding the best cloud storage service can look like a challenge, with all kinds of factors and issues to consider: from pricing to capacity, security and reliability just to name a few.
TechRadar

Hands on: Honor Tab 8 review

The Honor Tab 8 isn’t posing as an iPad rival, and it’s not a jack-of-all-trades tablet. It’s a big screen that’s great for streaming movies or reading ebooks, and the long-lasting battery and slender build make it perfect for these tasks. However, thanks to its weak processor and software that’s clearly not optimized for the tablet experience, it’s not a productivity or gaming powerhouse.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Pro camera: 7 things it needs to retain its crown

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be Apple's new flagship smartphones when they launch on September 7. And their most hyped feature is once again the camera system, which has been tipped to be a big jump up from the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple's current 'Pro'...
TechRadar

MSI Modern 15 B12M review

For the price, it’s hard to criticise the Modern 15, as it delivers a good screen and excellent processor platform. However, soldered RAM and a slug of an NVMe drive take some of the shine off what is mostly an excellent system. While MSI tends to focus on niche...
TechRadar

PC and tablet sales are set to plummet again

Sales of PC and tablet devices are set for a huge hit across the globe as the worsening economic situation and rising inflation affect another major market. The latest report (opens in new tab) from IDC paint a dire picture of the coming years for PC manufacturers and tablet fans alike, with sales set to fall dramatically following a spike during the pandemic.
TechRadar

Why I'll skip the iPhone 14 and buy the iPad 2022 instead

The annual iPhone launch is always the most exciting event in mobile tech, and this year Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 14, alongside the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It won’t be a revolutionary update, and not an entirely new design, more...
