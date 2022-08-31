ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Tribune-Review

Top 5 biggest crowds in Pittsburgh sports history

Traffic tie-ups well before rush hour, tailgate parties springing up at many parking spots on the North Shore and a record crowd inside Acrisure Stadium made the renewal of the Backyard Brawl special. More so for victorious Pitt than West Virginia, considering that the Mountaineers led by seven deep into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Backyard Brawl ending

Fans have waited a decade for another edition of the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia. They were finally treated to one Thursday night, and it lived up to the hype and much more. With the game tied heading into the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ backs were against the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl

West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight

Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wisr680.com

High School Football on-air tonight

–Butler will travel to Meadville for a 7pm kick-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 6:45pm. –Knoch will visit Indiana. Kick-off is 7pm. WISR pre-game begins at 6:30pm. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock. The post High School Football on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
BUTLER, PA
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets

PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
GREENSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Penn

Disconnected: IUP discontinues cable service for dorms

The bottom of a July 1st email from IUP housing notified students that they have decided to no longer offer cable TV in residence hall dorms. “With so many students using streaming services, few students are using our cable service. Instead, our focus will be on strengthening our in-hall wireless. We will continue to add wireless access points to provide the fullest coverage possible to meet student demand,” the email said.
INDIANA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

