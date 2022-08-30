Read full article on original website
gofightingscots.com
Honors Even Between Women’s Soccer and Pitt-Johnstown
Edinboro, Pa. – The Fighting Scots fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 in the second half. Pitt-Johnstown rescued a point in the 83rd minute. With no overtime for the 2022 season the points were shared after an eventful 90 minutes. Pitt- Johnstown opened the scoring in the...
Soccer Debut at Sox Harrison Stadium against Pitt-Johnstown
Edinboro, Pa. – Edinboro open their home season on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Mountain Cats of Pitt-Johnstown. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Edinboro enter the game 0-2 with a defeat in their PSAC opener on Wednesday to Mercyhurst. UPJ currently holds a 0-1-1 record after a tie against Shepherd University and a 1-0 loss to Lock Haven.
Volleyball Caps off Weekend with a Thrilling Victory
Canton, Ohio -- The Edinboro volleyball team capped off the weekend at the Hall of Fame City Challenge by defeating Notre Dame College and falling to Davenport University. The Scots came out of the weekend by going (3-1) and now are (6-1) overall. Edinboro's second match of the day turned...
Volleyball Goes Two-for-Two in Day One of Tournament
Canton, Ohio -- On the first day of the Hall of Fame City Challenge, the Edinboro volleyball team went two-for-two as they defeated both Malone University and Bloomsburg University. The Fighting Scots now await Saturday's slate with Davenport University and Notre Dame College. In the first match of the day...
Fall season arrival in Men’s & Women’s Tennis begins with Allegheny Invitational
Meadville, Pa.- Both the Edinboro men's and women's tennis teams will kick off the fall season by competing in the Allegheny Invitational. The two-day tournament runs from Saturday Sept. 3. through Sunday Sept. 4. and is hosted by Allegheny College. Men's Team Outlook. The men's team enters the 2022-2023 campaign...
Football Opens 2022 Campaign with Visit to Franklin Pierce
Rindge, N.H. -- The Edinboro football team begins the 2022 season with a non-conference road game at Franklin Pierce Saturday afternoon with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Sodexo Field. Edinboro returns it's top rusher (Anfreenee Williams), passer (Isaac Bernard) and two leading receivers (Mike Watkins and Armani Bailey) from the 2021 season. Nick Cunningham was third on the team in tackles with 54 in the 2021 campaign. The Fighting Scots bring back safety Malcolm Johnson who started the first four game of the seasons before being injured. He had 20 tackles and one interception in 2021. They also return lineback Clay Cunningham who had 22 tackles in 10 games with five starts.
Football Guts Out Road Victory Over Franklin Pierce
Rindge, N.H. – The Edinboro football team used all three phases to grind out a 10-7 victory over host Franklin Pierce in the 2022 season opener Saturday afternoon. "We needed all three phases to come out with this win," said head coach Jake Nulph. "The defense was stout, special teams set up the game-winning score and our offense made big plays when we needed them to close the game out."
Women’s Cross Country Opened the 2022 Season at Doug Watts Invitational
Edinboro, Pa. – The Edinboro women's cross country team knocked off the rust in their season opening meet, the Doug Watts Invitational, Saturday morning. The Scots placed three runners in the top-10 including top finisher Kylie Anicic with her time of 22:28 in the 6K race. Kimberly Goerrs crossed the line in third with a time of 22:53.
Men’s Cross Country Finishes First at Doug Watts Invitational
Edinboro, Pa. – The Edinboro men's cross country team started the 2022 season in style winning the Doug Watts Invitational taking the top seven spots Saturday morning. The Scots top-four finishers came in as a pack at the 26:20 mark. Nick Amos led that pack followed by Eric Alu, Ward Ries and Danny Desmond.
