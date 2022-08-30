Rindge, N.H. -- The Edinboro football team begins the 2022 season with a non-conference road game at Franklin Pierce Saturday afternoon with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Sodexo Field. Edinboro returns it's top rusher (Anfreenee Williams), passer (Isaac Bernard) and two leading receivers (Mike Watkins and Armani Bailey) from the 2021 season. Nick Cunningham was third on the team in tackles with 54 in the 2021 campaign. The Fighting Scots bring back safety Malcolm Johnson who started the first four game of the seasons before being injured. He had 20 tackles and one interception in 2021. They also return lineback Clay Cunningham who had 22 tackles in 10 games with five starts.

EDINBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO