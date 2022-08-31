Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Brazilian Crypto Firm 2TM Announces Second Round of 15% Layoffs
2TM - the Brazilian startup that owns the Mercado Bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange - announced Thursday that it will lay off 15% of its workforce, or about 100 employees. This is the second round of layoffs at 2TM as the company had already laid off more than 80 jobs in June as part of a cost-cutting plan due to intensive bearish market fears.
blockchain.news
Wave Financial Acquires Swiss-based Criptonite Asset Management
Wave Financial LLC (Wave), a US-based regulated digital asset investment management firm, announced on Thursday that it has acquired a minority stake in FINMA-regulated Swiss-based crypto investment manager Criptonite Asset Management. This is the first step of a planned full acquisition, expected to be completed by the end of 2022,...
blockchain.news
Thailand Tightens Crypto Advertising Rules after Crypto Zipmex Bankrupted
Thailand's Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Thursday that it has tightened cryptocurrency firms' advertising rules. In an emailed statement sent on Thursday, the SEC told various crypto-related companies operating in the country that ads for digital assets must include clear and visible warnings about the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.
blockchain.news
Former Binance Labs Head Bill Qian Joins Cypher Capital as Chairman
Dubai-based cryptocurrency investment firm Cypher Capital has hired former Binance Labs head, Bill Qian, as its chairman, according to a report from The Information. Cypher Capital is a UAE-based venture capital firm that primarily focuses on investing in Token, blockchain and digital asset-related projects. Qian will oversee the management and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Bankrupt Celsius Seeks to Return $50m of Locked Crypto for Custody Holders
Celsius Network, a bankrupt crypto lending firm, on Thursday, filed to return funds to crypto custody holders who are locked out of their accounts, Bloomberg reported. The move by the company comes ahead of a separate hearing to address ongoing questions about its efforts to restructure and resume its operations.
blockchain.news
Social Media Giant Snap Lays off 20% of Staff, Terminates Web3 Team
Social media giant Snap announced 20% layoffs this week, leading the Web3 team to become a casualty of that move. The company's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, with the growth rate at its slowest rate in five years. Second-quarter revenue of $1.11 billion, while up 13% from a year earlier, was...
Comments / 0