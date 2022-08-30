Read full article on original website
S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
A 'Trend Reversal' Candidate: Stock Ready to Rally Amid Bullish Divergence!
The broader market sentiments remain volatile as zig-zag moves in the Nifty 50 index continue to trouble short-term traders. However, there are much smoother and more stable price action patterns being witnessed in individual counters, especially midcaps. Investors in these counters are not facing much volatility and are relatively having a calmer time.
After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound
BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Gold Close To The Edge
We had been optimistically forecasting a recovery and summer rally for the gold price. And indeed, from its low at $1,680 gold rallied to significantly over three weeks. However, since mid August, it tumbled and is now training just slightly above $1,700. Although gold prices have held up much better...
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85
Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
On China Warning, Nvidia Stock Hits Fresh 2022 Lows, But For How Long?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit fresh year-to-date lows on Thursday after the chip-maker warned about the U.S. government limits on exports of top artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. In an 8-k filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nvidia said it was contacted in the last week of...
Abc Technologies Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1
Investing.com - Abc Technologies Holdings reported on Friday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Abc Technologies Holdings announced earnings per share of $0.06 on revenue of $319.2M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0417 on revenue of $311.18M. Abc Technologies Holdings shares are...
A Welcome U.S. Jobs Report
Investors appear relatively pleased with the jobs report despite some initial choppy trade following the release. The headline NFP figure was a little larger than expected at 315,000, which may have created that initial unease as a knockout report could have effectively paved the way for a 75-basis-point rate hike this month. But once you dig a little deeper there are aspects of the report that will please the Fed and support the case for easing off the brake.
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II (SAMA)
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.
US Labor Force Surge Could Ease Pressure on the Fed for Big Rate Hike
(Bloomberg) -- The strong August jobs report means the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates, though a surge in the US labor force could give central bankers the option to back off a little if they choose. Nonfarm payrolls increased 315,000 last month and the unemployment rate...
Ast Spacemobile Inc (ASTS)
Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/03: Western Digital Gains on Elliott Activism; Chegg, Estee Lauder Sink on Lackluster Guidance (more...) Pre-Open Stock Movers: Spero Therapeutics , Inc. (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:SPRO) 71% LOWER; announces new strategic direction, cuts 75% of workforce.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc... U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Rock Field Co Ltd Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Rock Field Co Ltd reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Rock Field Co Ltd announced earnings per share of ¥10.51 on revenue of ¥12.21B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥11.85 on revenue of ¥12.4B.
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
Piper Sandler Warns Tesla Shares May Head Lower in the Coming Weeks, Remains Positive
A Piper Sandler analyst raised the price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $360 from $344 while remaining Overweight-rated. However, the analyst warns that Tesla stock price may head lower in the coming weeks, on the back of 1) shorter wait times; 2) China weakness; 3) geopolitics; 4) and rising interest rates (higher WACC).
Cracks Showing In Salesforce.com Story
CRM stock reflects broad market sentiment — only now, that sentiment clearly has weakened. A disappointing fiscal second quarter report shows slowing growth. On its face, CRM stock is not cheap — and looking closer, valuation remains a question mark. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)...
GoodRx Layoffs 'an Incremental Positive' for the Company - BofA
After the close on Wednesday, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) announced that its board had approved layoffs of 16% of its workforce, or 140 employees. The company said the action is part of its initiatives to re-balance its investments and cost structure into prioritized areas that it believes will drive incremental long-term growth and improve margins.
