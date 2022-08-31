ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migration Brewing Celebrates the 2022 Hop Harvest with 5 Fresh Hop Beers

The latest Portland brewery to announce its 2022 Fresh Hop releases is Migration Brewing. Today, it’ll release Fresh Outta Portland in cans and on draft. Other fresh hop beers that’ll be released on draft in the coming weeks include Into the Light Lager, Summer Chinook Pale, ReFRESH Hazy IPA, and Fresh Coast MOSAIC IPA.
brewpublic.com

2022 Oregon and Washington Fresh Hop Festival Calendar

Fresh hop season is upon us as bars and taproom continue to add new fresh hop beers to its taps on a daily basis. With these beers being released comes fresh hop beer festivals and they’re beginning to take shape across the states of Oregon and Washington. The first...
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Labor Day Weekend: Sept 2-5, 2022

It's the unofficial end of summer and we've got a wealth fun activities to pack your long weekend with, from Waterfront Concert and Festival to the Lents Cultural Fair and from the opening days of The MAiZE at the Pumpkin Patch and Chapman Swift Watch. Whether you need more ideas or want to plan out the month ahead, check out our our guide to September events in Portland.
The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Find Portland’s Best Bar Bites

Satisfy the drunchies with cheesy, crunchy fried goodness, from burgers to won ton nachos. The term “bar food” is often spit out with a tinge of snobbery, as if good cocktails and beer-and-shot specials could never coexist with real food. But eating while drinking is one of life’s great pleasures, and while it’s arguable that everything tastes better when you’re drunk, this bar fare is crave-worthy, even before the alcohol kicks in.
WWEEK

Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?

What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
KXL

Rental Construction Booming In The Portland Metro Region

Portland, Ore. – Despite labor shortages, costly materials due to inflation, and supply chain issues – the Portland Metro Region is on track to hit a five-year record in rental construction. A report from RentCafe shows 8,476 new apartments are expected to hit the market by the end of this year, the 17th most in the entire U.S. 3,821 of these units are expected be built in Portland proper. This follows a larger trend in the U-S, as the country is likely to see the most rental units produced since 1972. The survey expects no less than 420,000 new rental units to be built nationwide.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Camps are dangerous

Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
