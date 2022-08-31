Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
brewpublic.com
Migration Brewing Celebrates the 2022 Hop Harvest with 5 Fresh Hop Beers
The latest Portland brewery to announce its 2022 Fresh Hop releases is Migration Brewing. Today, it’ll release Fresh Outta Portland in cans and on draft. Other fresh hop beers that’ll be released on draft in the coming weeks include Into the Light Lager, Summer Chinook Pale, ReFRESH Hazy IPA, and Fresh Coast MOSAIC IPA.
brewpublic.com
2022 Oregon and Washington Fresh Hop Festival Calendar
Fresh hop season is upon us as bars and taproom continue to add new fresh hop beers to its taps on a daily basis. With these beers being released comes fresh hop beer festivals and they’re beginning to take shape across the states of Oregon and Washington. The first...
A first look at Raven’s Manor’s special spooky events
Southwest First Avenue and Oak Street, the manor is holding a Fright Night Aerial show on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Labor Day Weekend: Sept 2-5, 2022
It's the unofficial end of summer and we've got a wealth fun activities to pack your long weekend with, from Waterfront Concert and Festival to the Lents Cultural Fair and from the opening days of The MAiZE at the Pumpkin Patch and Chapman Swift Watch. Whether you need more ideas or want to plan out the month ahead, check out our our guide to September events in Portland.
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
Labor Day weekend activities in Portland and beyond
Labor Day, also known as “the unofficial end of summer,” is just around the corner. For people across the Northwest, that means the sunny days are creeping to an end and the rainy season is approaching.
WWEEK
Benson Hotel Loses Large Corporate Customer Scared Off by Downtown Portland Conditions
In another blow to Portland’s struggling downtown, the Benson Hotel has lost a recurring corporate contract for 300 rooms a month because of “safety issues,” and the hotel’s owner is mulling a lawsuit against the city, according to an email obtained by WW. “The city is...
“Pixieland,” a local amusement park of a bygone era, revisited in new documentary
This weekend you can revisit what was once a very popular family destination on the Oregon Coast.
Portland museum lands historic train, plans to give rides soon
The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine from the Oregon Historical Society, which it hopes to use for future train rides between its museum in Southeast Portland and Oaks Amusement Park.
pdxmonthly.com
Where to Find Portland’s Best Bar Bites
Satisfy the drunchies with cheesy, crunchy fried goodness, from burgers to won ton nachos. The term “bar food” is often spit out with a tinge of snobbery, as if good cocktails and beer-and-shot specials could never coexist with real food. But eating while drinking is one of life’s great pleasures, and while it’s arguable that everything tastes better when you’re drunk, this bar fare is crave-worthy, even before the alcohol kicks in.
WWEEK
Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?
What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
Portland saw hottest month on record in August. September’s outlook isn’t much better
August was the hottest month in Portland's history, records show.
KXL
Rental Construction Booming In The Portland Metro Region
Portland, Ore. – Despite labor shortages, costly materials due to inflation, and supply chain issues – the Portland Metro Region is on track to hit a five-year record in rental construction. A report from RentCafe shows 8,476 new apartments are expected to hit the market by the end of this year, the 17th most in the entire U.S. 3,821 of these units are expected be built in Portland proper. This follows a larger trend in the U-S, as the country is likely to see the most rental units produced since 1972. The survey expects no less than 420,000 new rental units to be built nationwide.
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
Bear caught, relocated after being spotted in Vancouver
The bear spotted wandering the streets of east Vancouver earlier this week has been caught and released into a more suitable habitat, wildlife officials said Thursday.
Portland area homelessness tax houses 1,600 in its first year
For six years, Donna Farrar experienced both homelessness and housing instability in Portland area suburbs, moving between living on the street with just the clothes on her back to staying at a friend’s home for free following her divorce. It wasn’t until she severely fractured bones in her right...
Readers respond: Camps are dangerous
Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
Air quality advisory issued for Willamette Valley
Moderate air-quality conditions will be possible around Portland today as wildfire smoke settles into the Willamette Valley from the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County.
