ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance

Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Fight Forever Now Available For Pre-Order At GameStop

The upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game is now available for pre-order at GameStop. In addition to the game going up for pre-order, GameStop has provided some details regarding what fans can expect from AEW’s first console game. Developed by YUKE’s Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy