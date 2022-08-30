ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

Tarleton State wins in four sets, hands SLU first loss of 2022

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season, coming out on the wrong end of a 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19 decision to host Tarleton State on the opening day of the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic Friday morning at Wisdom Volleyball Gym.
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Top 20-ranked SLU opens season at in-state foe Ragin’ Cajuns

No. 16/17 Southeastern (0-0) at UL Lafayette (0-0) Sept. 2, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Cajun Field | Lafayette, La. Series History: UL Lafayette leads 19-17-3 Last Meeting: UL Lafayette 51, Southeastern 48 (Sept. 2, 2017 | Lafayette, La.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Dan McDonald and Eric Mouton) Radio: Kajun 107.1...
REMLAP, AL
crescentcitysports.com

REPLAY: Jesuit kicks past Slidell in OT, 16-13

NEW ORLEANS – Aiden Corbello treated it just like any other kick. The Jesuit senior booted a 24-yard field goal in overtime to give the Blue Jays a 16-13 victory over Slidell at Tad Gormley Stadium in a game broadcast live Thursday night on Crescent City Sports. Corbello’s field...
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy