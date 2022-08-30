The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are believed to have moved into their new Windsor home.Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are joining the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire after the family set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.William and Kate are seeking a life in the country away from the goldfish bowl of their official residence Kensington Palace in London in a bid to put their children first and give them more freedom.They had been known to have set their heart on outdoorsy prep school Lambrook, with its 52...

U.K. ・ 27 MINUTES AGO