World

SkySports

Jonny Bairstow: 'Freak golf injury' rules England batter out of third Test and T20 World Cup

Bairstow sustained "a lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday and will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury. It is believed he slipped walking to a tee box, causing a fracture in his left leg. The injury could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the year, including December's Test tour of Pakistan.
SkySports

The Hundred Eliminators: Who will make Finals Day at Lord's?

Oval Invincibles women and Trent Rockets men have already booked their spots at Hundred Finals Day - but who will their opponents be?. Ahead of the showpiece matches at Lord's on Saturday come the eliminators at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Southern Brave and Trent Rockets square off...
SkySports

Eoin Morgan 'unsure' over cricket future following England retirement and Hundred exit

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket as England's white-ball captain earlier this year, went for a duck in a five-wicket defeat to the Manchester Originals at The Ageas Bowl. Besides competing in this summer's short format competition, Morgan has also spent time working with the Sky Sports...
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
SkySports

Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders

How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC

Birmingham 2022: Nearly half of UK watched Commonwealth Games

Nearly half the UK watched or attended the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, new polling for the government has shown. A report published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on Friday hailed the event as a spectacular showcase for Birmingham. A survey featured in the report suggested...
The US Sun

What county is London in?

LONDON is one of the most diverse and cosmopolitan cities in the world - and is known for its red buses and fast-moving Tubes. But where is it actually located and what county is London in? Here's everything you need to know. What county is London in?. London is in...
The Independent

William, Kate and children believed to have moved into new Windsor home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are believed to have moved into their new Windsor home.Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are joining the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire after the family set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.William and Kate are seeking a life in the country away from the goldfish bowl of their official residence Kensington Palace in London in a bid to put their children first and give them more freedom.They had been known to have set their heart on outdoorsy prep school Lambrook, with its 52...
BBC

New BBC radio show to be broadcast from Birmingham

Birmingham is to host a new national radio show, showcasing unsigned artists from across the UK. Theo Johnson, from the city, will present the new BBC Music Introducing show from the Mailbox for 1Xtra. It is the station's first permanent show to broadcast outside of London and starts on 11...
Daily Mail

The UK's favourite historic attractions ranked by Which? - Fountains Abbey in Yorkshire and the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh are joint top, Shakespeare's Birthplace is bottom

Fountains Abbey in Yorkshire and the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh have tied in first place in a Which? survey of the best historic attractions in the UK. In the survey, Which? members were asked to rate over 6,700 experiences using nine criteria, including overall value for money, helpfulness of staff and lack of crowds. Both Fountains Abbey and the Royal Yacht Britannia achieve an impressive overall score of 88 per cent, beating well-known attractions including Stonehenge, Westminster Abbey and The Tower of London to the top spot.
SkySports

T20 World Cup squads - who have the teams picked for 2022 edition?

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills. Scotland: TBA. Ireland: TBA. Afghanistan: TBA. Australia: Aaron Finch (captain),...
