Hood River, OR

The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Historic, century-old Roseway Theater destroyed by fire

North of Southeat Portland, but a century-old icon for all of East Portland, the Roseway Theater burns; includes VIDEO. After surviving changes in motion picture distribution and the shifting demographics of movie goers — and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — the historic independent Roseway Theater, built in 1925, was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, August 6. Normally, THE BEE would not have covered a fire so far outside Inner Southeast Portland. But there are a few historic businesses elsewhere on the east side of the city which have emotional connections to many in Inner Southeast, and this is surely one of them — not only do many of our residents remember attending a new or older film at this venerable Sandy Boulevard theater, but recently it has been — to the best of our knowledge — one of only two remaining single-screen movie houses showing only first-run films east of the Willamette River. The other, of course, is the Moreland Theater in Westmoreland.
PORTLAND, OR
Hood River, OR
Clackamas Review

Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support

Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
OREGON CITY, OR
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WWEEK

Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?

What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions

Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Developer high-fives offensive at Oregon City meeting

Tom Geil: A more professional response would have reserved Icon Construction's jubilance out of sight of concerned citizens.Aug. 22 is date that will fester in the hearts of many Oregon City residents who have attended meeting after meeting, over several months. Night after night we filled the chambers at the Robert Libke Public Safety Building where Planning Commission meetings are conducted. These proceedings have witnessed unprecedented dozens of citizens testifying with good reasons against this development. On that fateful evening, out of sight of the cameras that record the testimony and responses by Icon Construction developers, three rows of Icon...
OREGON CITY, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX

