Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
Pamplin Media Group
Historic, century-old Roseway Theater destroyed by fire
North of Southeat Portland, but a century-old icon for all of East Portland, the Roseway Theater burns; includes VIDEO. After surviving changes in motion picture distribution and the shifting demographics of movie goers — and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — the historic independent Roseway Theater, built in 1925, was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, August 6. Normally, THE BEE would not have covered a fire so far outside Inner Southeast Portland. But there are a few historic businesses elsewhere on the east side of the city which have emotional connections to many in Inner Southeast, and this is surely one of them — not only do many of our residents remember attending a new or older film at this venerable Sandy Boulevard theater, but recently it has been — to the best of our knowledge — one of only two remaining single-screen movie houses showing only first-run films east of the Willamette River. The other, of course, is the Moreland Theater in Westmoreland.
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
Portland museum lands historic train, plans to give rides soon
The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine from the Oregon Historical Society, which it hopes to use for future train rides between its museum in Southeast Portland and Oaks Amusement Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support
Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
Five years later: What the Columbia Gorge looks like since the Eagle Creek Fire
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Five years ago, a teenage boy playing with fireworks ignited a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge that burned more than 48,000 acres, an area nearly the size of Salem and Eugene combined, over the course of three months and left a long-lasting mark on one of the most popular outdoor recreation areas in the Pacific Northwest.
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River County Sheriff: Be prepared when enjoying the outdoors
HOOD RIVER — On Aug. 25, the Hood River Crag Rats were called to assist Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on a technical recovery of a fallen hiker below a cliff on Angel’s Rest Trail. This marked the 49th mission of 2022 for Hood River Crag Rats. There...
Growing wildfires prompt upgrade in PNW’s preparedness level
Growing wildfires across Oregon and Washington have moved the Pacific Northwest into Preparedness Level 4, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video captures bullets flying, people running for cover on busy Old Town street in fatal summer shootout
More than 20 bullets flew in Portland’s Old Town entertainment district in July when a bouncer from Mary’s Club and a young man walking across the street got into a scuffle, pulled guns and fired at each other at close range, investigative records indicate. A surveillance video from...
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
Portland saw hottest month on record in August. September’s outlook isn’t much better
August was the hottest month in Portland's history, records show.
'He was knocked unconscious': Portland man assaulted during illegal street takeover on NE Sandy Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last weekend Portlanders reported several street takeovers by racers and drifters. Some of those turned dangerous and even deadly. KGW News obtained videos of large-scale illegal street racings events Sunday night across the city: at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, on Marine Drive near I-5 and at the Lloyd Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?
What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
Air quality advisory issued for Willamette Valley
Moderate air-quality conditions will be possible around Portland today as wildfire smoke settles into the Willamette Valley from the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County.
opb.org
Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions
Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
Opinion: Developer high-fives offensive at Oregon City meeting
Tom Geil: A more professional response would have reserved Icon Construction's jubilance out of sight of concerned citizens.Aug. 22 is date that will fester in the hearts of many Oregon City residents who have attended meeting after meeting, over several months. Night after night we filled the chambers at the Robert Libke Public Safety Building where Planning Commission meetings are conducted. These proceedings have witnessed unprecedented dozens of citizens testifying with good reasons against this development. On that fateful evening, out of sight of the cameras that record the testimony and responses by Icon Construction developers, three rows of Icon...
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
Crews prevent field fire from reaching home in Washington County
A growing field fire is threatening to reach a home in Washington County, officials say.
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
Comments / 0