WGAU

DNA leads to arrest 15 years after violent rape at Kentucky motel

COVINGTON, Ky. — DNA has led investigators to arrest a man who allegedly raped a woman at a Kentucky motel 15 years ago. According to court records obtained by WXIX, Ian Angel, 47, was arrested and has been charged with rape and robbery for his alleged involvement in a rape that happened on August 23, 2007, at a Fort Mitchell, Kentucky Super 8 motel.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
Fox 19

Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30 shell casings...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Chase ends in a crash and the suspect hospitalized

Around 2:15 am Sunday, Lima Police Officers were involved in a chase with Hillary Farr out of Dayton. It was a short pursuit that, and according to police officials it reached high speeds on streets and alleys in Lima. It ended when Farr's vehicle turned onto South Shore Drive and flipped over. He was ejected from the car and then the car rolled over on top of him. He was taken to Mercy Health - Saint Rita’s and was placed in the ICU. He was wanted on a parole violation for a robbery charge. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Farr was released from prison in March of 2022.
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun. Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. at the University...
Fox 19

$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

