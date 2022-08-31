Read full article on original website
DNA leads to arrest 15 years after violent rape at Kentucky motel
COVINGTON, Ky. — DNA has led investigators to arrest a man who allegedly raped a woman at a Kentucky motel 15 years ago. According to court records obtained by WXIX, Ian Angel, 47, was arrested and has been charged with rape and robbery for his alleged involvement in a rape that happened on August 23, 2007, at a Fort Mitchell, Kentucky Super 8 motel.
Lines of law enforcement vehicles lined up outside hospitals for officers too common a sight
DAYTON — It’s become a far too common sight this summer in Dayton: Lines of law enforcement vehicles lined up outside a hospital as officers or deputies show their support and concern for a fellow officer attacked on the job. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to...
VIDEO: New footage shows chase, shootout with man who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI office
CLINTON COUNTY — Newly-released cruiser, body-warn, and aviation camera footage shows the moments shots were fired multiple times during a high-speed pursuit with a man who investigators said tried to breach the Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office in Cincinnati. The videos were released by the Ohio State Highway...
Fox 19
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30 shell casings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
Fox 19
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
WLWT 5
Families of Hyde Park hit-and-run victims offering $11,500 cash reward for information leading to identity of driver
CINCINNATI — After a man was killed and two others were injured following ahit-and-run in Hyde Park last week, the victims' families are offering a reward for the identity of the driver. On Aug. 27, police responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury...
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Chase ends in a crash and the suspect hospitalized
Around 2:15 am Sunday, Lima Police Officers were involved in a chase with Hillary Farr out of Dayton. It was a short pursuit that, and according to police officials it reached high speeds on streets and alleys in Lima. It ended when Farr's vehicle turned onto South Shore Drive and flipped over. He was ejected from the car and then the car rolled over on top of him. He was taken to Mercy Health - Saint Rita’s and was placed in the ICU. He was wanted on a parole violation for a robbery charge. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Farr was released from prison in March of 2022.
Fox 19
Two pedestrians struck outside Cincinnati Kroger store, 1 dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., coroner’s officials confirm.
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank
A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital. It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver's refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.
1 man dead after Trotwood bar shooting
The victim, a male who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Grandview Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.
Fox 19
Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun. Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
Middletown police arrest armed robbery suspect
While on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Officers then found a handgun under the driver's seat.
‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust
Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
Fox 19
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. at the University...
Fox 19
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
‘They almost killed me;’ 911 call details moments after fatal shooting at Trotwood bar
TROTWOOD — Newly released 911 calls give more insight into a deadly shooting at a Trotwood bar early Saturday morning. Crews responded to a reported shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department. The victim...
WLWT 5
Winton Hills football, cheerleading practice interrupted after man showed up with a gun
CINCINNATI — Parents were outraged after a man showed up to a football and cheerleading practice waving a gun. This happened at the Winton Hills Crusaders practice, a nonprofit sports program. Parents WLWT spoke with are still livid as they learned a man with a gun was less than...
