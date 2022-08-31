Read full article on original website
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
cityandstateny.com
A timeline on the closure of Rikers Island
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday expressed doubt that Rikers Island could close by the 2027 deadline set during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, because, Adams said, the jail was full of violent criminals who couldn’t safely be let out. “I need the folks that are...
New York lawmaker proposes bill that would prevent student loan forgiveness from state tax
The bill's sponsor, Queens Democrat and Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Michael Gianaris says this bill would give people peace of mind that the money can't be taxed.
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
cityandstateny.com
What has New York done to protect from storms in the year since Ida?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida – the remnants of which devastated the New York metropolitan area one year ago, killing 13 people in New York City – local lawmakers sounded an alarm that climate activists have been ringing for years. New York can and should expect more severe weather like this.
NYC child welfare agency still citing marijuana in family separations despite legalization, state policy change
A 2020 protest against ACS, which has long been criticized for targeting Black families. Parents, lawyers and advocates say the city's Administration for Children's Services is still using marijuana to remove children from their parents despite recent legalization and longstanding policies discouraging separations on the use of cannabis alone. [ more › ]
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
A toss-up looms in the changing 19th Congressional District
On Aug. 23, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan surprised New York and the rest of the nation with his victory in the special election for the 19th Congressional District. Many expected Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to win the seat. Pundits called it a bellwether race, an indication that Democrats may perform better than expected in the November midterms.
cityandstateny.com
Cannabis Industry Leaders Unite at Hamptons Expo
We stopped by CanXpo to talk to industry professionals in the world of Cannabis, learning about a variety of rad products coming down the pipeline, optimistic outlooks on industry job creation, and commitments to building a more equitable future. The New York online application is currently open for conditional adult-use...
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
americanmilitarynews.com
NY Rule Leak: ‘Anyone with gun presumed to have it illegally’ – Guilty until proven innocent
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the state’s law enforcement officers to assume “anyone carrying” a gun is doing so “unlawfully until proven otherwise,” according to an internal government memo leaked Thursday. The Aug. 2022 memo entitled “New York State Restrictions on Carrying Concealed...
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Yonkers Man Among Trio Nabbed In $701K Fraud Scheme, Feds Say
Three men are facing federal charges for allegedly using other people’s identities to defraud the New York Labor Department out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Errol Murray, age 21, of Yonkers; Taliek Lanier, age 22, of Albany; and Thomas Brace, age 61, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, formerly of Albany, were all arrested on federal charges of mail and wire fraud, plus identity theft.
fox5ny.com
Video: Driver drags 78-year-old woman out of Access-A-Ride car
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after the driver of an Access-A-Ride car in Brooklyn apparently assaulted an elderly passenger. The incident was caught on camera by Ezra Halawani, who began recording the argument between the pair with his phone. According to Halawani, the victim, a 78-year-old woman, told him...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge
BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
Another human leg seeming to belong to a child found at NYC DEP facility
A second leg, which appears to be from a child or a newborn, was found at the water pollution control plant on Ryawa Avenue in Hunts Point around midnight.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury drug dealer tell-all
Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here. He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way....
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
