Milford, MI

Grand Rapids Kids

33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022

In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
Milford, MI
Michigan Traffic
The Ann Arbor News

Shoreline horseback riding registration open at popular state park near Lake Michigan

MEARS, MI -- There’s a new way to experience Lake Michigan at one of the state’s most popular parks. Registration is now open for the first official shoreline horseback riding season at Silver Lake State Park in Oceana County. The program will offer riders the unique opportunity to ride the Lake Michigan shoreline at one of Michigan’s most unique state parks.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Body Found in Oakland County Lake

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility

BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS is opening a new facility in Bay City, state officials announced Thursday.Officials say Michigan was selected to receive a $300 million investment on the facility, which is projected to create 150 jobs."SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," Whitmer said in a statement. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot...
BAY CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two companies based out of Waterford, Mich. have had. As a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, modern cars and trucks emit less pollution than older vehicles. Engine manufacturers are required to meet these standards, carefully calibrating their engines and installing sophisticated emissions control systems. However, it’s possible to buy after-market devices to get around these systems.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Cars 108

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.
PETS
Spinal Column

Prime BBQ Smokehouse coming soon to Highland

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new barbecue place to check out, you can stop looking. Prime BBQ Smokehouse is moving in at 1100 South Milford Road and should be up and running within a few months. It’s the location recently vacated by Schwartz’s Deli, which moved down the road.
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

