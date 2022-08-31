Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Related
Abandoned with 33 Graves: The Cemetery Hidden Along the Road in Salem, Michigan
Some people refer to this old graveyard as ‘abandoned’ but I wouldn’t totally say that. It seems to me that it’s more forgotten than deserted. Proof that it’s not forgotten lies in the fresh flags that are placed at the gravestones of a couple of war veterans.
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022
In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
The Oakland Press
Dream home: Oxford Township lakefront home with pool, designed for luxury lifestyle and entertaining
This Oxford Township dream home is picture-perfect, and comes with plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities. The two-story brick Colonial-style home sits on 0.53 acres with 133 feet of lake frontage on sandy-bottomed Glass Lake. The home and backyard are an entertainer’s dream with an inground heated salt water pool with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EV owners forced to use public charging stations during power outage
The state has applied for and should soon be receiving $110 million dollars from the federal government to build out public charging EV stations
Shoreline horseback riding registration open at popular state park near Lake Michigan
MEARS, MI -- There’s a new way to experience Lake Michigan at one of the state’s most popular parks. Registration is now open for the first official shoreline horseback riding season at Silver Lake State Park in Oceana County. The program will offer riders the unique opportunity to ride the Lake Michigan shoreline at one of Michigan’s most unique state parks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What are those ‘speed bumps’ on Metro Detroit freeways? Here’s an explanation
DETROIT – Have you ever been driving on I-75, I-96 or I-94 and noticed what appear to be speed bumps?. In Michigan, we're used to potholes. But what's the deal with these car-rattling bumps on our roads?. Well, to start, they obviously are not speed bumps -- but they'll...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an Oakland County lake. The discovery was made at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) by a resident on Brightwood Court in Waterford Township, according to authorities. The resident told police that a body...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deadlinedetroit.com
Body Found in Oakland County Lake
The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility
BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS is opening a new facility in Bay City, state officials announced Thursday.Officials say Michigan was selected to receive a $300 million investment on the facility, which is projected to create 150 jobs."SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," Whitmer said in a statement. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot...
Commerce Township teen missing for two weeks found in Detroit
A missing 15-year-old girl was reunited with her family after she was found by police in northwest Detroit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were able to track down Laken Elezabeth Lewis on Saturday after she went missing
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We think it’s the right thing to do:’ Southeast Michigan school district to place armed guards in schools for upcoming year
The Anchor Bay School District voted 6 to 1 in favor of putting armed personnel in schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year as an added measure of security, officials said.
Officials investigating after body found in Waterford lake
Waterford Township police say a body was found in Williams Lake on Thursday morning. Police say a resident living on Brightwood Ct. called 911 around 9:41 a.m. to report a body floating in the water.
WILX-TV
US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two companies based out of Waterford, Mich. have had. As a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, modern cars and trucks emit less pollution than older vehicles. Engine manufacturers are required to meet these standards, carefully calibrating their engines and installing sophisticated emissions control systems. However, it’s possible to buy after-market devices to get around these systems.
5 Local Orchards And Cider Mills To Visit This Fall
A favorite fall activity for many Michiganders is going to an apple orchard and cider mill. From Genesee County to Lapeer County and points beyond, there are a lot of options. Here are five local spots to visit this fall. One of the best is Spicer Orchards. Did you know...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
fox2detroit.com
Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.
PETS・
Spinal Column
Prime BBQ Smokehouse coming soon to Highland
If you’ve been on the lookout for a new barbecue place to check out, you can stop looking. Prime BBQ Smokehouse is moving in at 1100 South Milford Road and should be up and running within a few months. It’s the location recently vacated by Schwartz’s Deli, which moved down the road.
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
Comments / 0