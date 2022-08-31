Patricia Brown, 88, of Mulkeytown, passed away on August 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on March 29, 1934 in Vincennes, IN to George Frank and Ruth Ann (Matheson) Duckworth. She married Arthur Brown on September 27, 1952 and he preceded her in death on August 19, 2020.

