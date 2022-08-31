Read full article on original website
Related
franklincounty-news.com
Patricia Brown-Mulkeytown, IL
Patricia Brown, 88, of Mulkeytown, passed away on August 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on March 29, 1934 in Vincennes, IN to George Frank and Ruth Ann (Matheson) Duckworth. She married Arthur Brown on September 27, 1952 and he preceded her in death on August 19, 2020.
franklincounty-news.com
Ronald Thompson – West Frankfort, IL
Ronald Melvin Thompson, age 75, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the SSM Good Samaritan Hospital of Mt. Vernon, Illinois. His wishes are to be cremated. Burial will be held at a future date in the Maple Dale Cemetery of Olney, Illinois. Leffler Funeral Home...
franklincounty-news.com
Brad Tucker – Benton, IL
Bradley Lowell Tucker, age 65, of Benton, Illinois, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home. His wishes are to be cremated. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Leffler Funeral Home of Benton; is in charge of the cremation arrangements. Bradley Lowell...
Comments / 0