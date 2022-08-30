ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show

By Editor
Gilmer Mirror
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Gilmer Mirror

Governor Abbott Increases Reward For Criminal Stash House Reporting

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO), in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), has increased the reward amount of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of stash houses used in transnational criminal activity. The Texas Stash House Program encourages Texans to help combat transnational crime by anonymously reporting information on stash houses used to facilitate human trafficking, drug smuggling, and smuggling of people.
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

“Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

TDLR Releases New List Of Revoked Licenses

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has released the newest list of people who are no longer authorized to perform or offer to perform licensed services in Texas. This latest list includes actions TDLR has taken since April 2022 to safeguard consumers and protect public health and safety.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
Gilmer Mirror

Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson, Democratic Nominee for TX-1, launches “JJ’s Drive Through East Texas”, his seventh complete tour through Congressional District 1

Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson, Democratic Nominee for TX-1, launches “JJ’s Drive Through East Texas”, his seventh complete tour through Congressional District 1. TEXARKANA, TX – Today, Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson announced the start of his campaign’s seventh complete tour of Texas Congressional District 1. Throughout September and into October, JJ will be visiting 100 cities and communities, large and small, within TX-1 to speak directly with voters about the importance of this election and to register new voters in East Texas. Details for events will be announced publicly, and the campaign intends to livestream via social media platforms.
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy