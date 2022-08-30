Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show

Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson, Democratic Nominee for TX-1, launches “JJ’s Drive Through East Texas”, his seventh complete tour through Congressional District 1. TEXARKANA, TX – Today, Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson announced the start of his campaign’s seventh complete tour of Texas Congressional District 1. Throughout September and into October, JJ will be visiting 100 cities and communities, large and small, within TX-1 to speak directly with voters about the importance of this election and to register new voters in East Texas. Details for events will be announced publicly, and the campaign intends to livestream via social media platforms.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO