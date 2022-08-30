Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show

Read full article on original website
Gilmer Mirror
Governor Abbott Increases Reward For Criminal Stash House Reporting
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO), in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), has increased the reward amount of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of stash houses used in transnational criminal activity. The Texas Stash House Program encourages Texans to help combat transnational crime by anonymously reporting information on stash houses used to facilitate human trafficking, drug smuggling, and smuggling of people.
Gilmer Mirror
Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
“Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
Gilmer Mirror
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For September 2022
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food benefits...
Gilmer Mirror
TDLR Releases New List Of Revoked Licenses
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has released the newest list of people who are no longer authorized to perform or offer to perform licensed services in Texas. This latest list includes actions TDLR has taken since April 2022 to safeguard consumers and protect public health and safety.
Gilmer Mirror
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
“Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Gilmer Mirror
Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds
“Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Gilmer Mirror
Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson, Democratic Nominee for TX-1, launches “JJ’s Drive Through East Texas”, his seventh complete tour through Congressional District 1
Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson, Democratic Nominee for TX-1, launches “JJ’s Drive Through East Texas”, his seventh complete tour through Congressional District 1. TEXARKANA, TX – Today, Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson announced the start of his campaign’s seventh complete tour of Texas Congressional District 1. Throughout September and into October, JJ will be visiting 100 cities and communities, large and small, within TX-1 to speak directly with voters about the importance of this election and to register new voters in East Texas. Details for events will be announced publicly, and the campaign intends to livestream via social media platforms.
