Delaware Police, DEA Bust Multiple Drug Dealers in Narcotics Investigation
ELLENDALE, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of multiple suspects as...
Couple Facing Drug Charges, Police Say Children Were Present During Arrest
LINCOLN, DE – The Delaware State Police said when they arrived at the home of...
WGMD Radio
DSP Make Arrests in Greenwood & Ellendale Drug Dealing
Six men from the Greenwood and Ellendale areas have been arrested following a Delaware State Police drug investigation. Police are still looking for two suspects. During June and July the DSP and DEA identified several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in distributing drugs. A series search warrants was executed and Police seized drugs, weapons and more.
Ocean City Police Department Investigating Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating a theft that...
WMDT.com
Carjacking at One Stop parking lot in Dover
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of One Stop early Saturday morning. The victim made contact with police after the carjacking, where he told officers he pulled into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 a.m. The victim advised...
WMDT.com
Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
WMDT.com
More information released on Berlin home invasion
BERLIN, Md. – Police have released more information on a Berlin home invasion that took place in late August. The incident took place at around 10:45 p.m. on August 21st, in the 200 block of Broad Street. Officers quickly arrived on scene and learned that a male suspect had used a rocking chair that was outside of the residence to break a window and enter the home while the owners were inside. One of the victims was present in the room where the suspect initiated entry and reported that the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded the location of a safe. After a brief struggle with one of the victims, the suspect fled on foot through an exterior door.
State Police Arrest 8, Seize $118K Worth Of Drugs, Weapons In Cumberland County
New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects with various weapons and drug offenses. Troopers seized $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons in Cumberland County. While investigating the distribution of narcotics in Cumberland County, troopers from the State Police Metro South Unit obtained information that Jermina Lewis, 48, of Bridgeton, was distributing crack cocaine in the area. Through various investigative means, troopers determined that Lewis was operating out of two residences in Fairfield Township and Bridgeton City.
Ocean City Today
Nine Ocean City businesses caught selling minors booze
Several Ocean City restaurants were caught serving alcohol to minors last month in routine stings organized by the Ocean City Police Department. Many police departments around the country conduct operations to ensure businesses remain in compliance with the laws regarding the sale of alcohol. As many bar and restaurant operators...
Cape Gazette
Lewes art theft case closed
The Lewes Police Department says the watercolor painting stolen from the Lewes Public Library by an elderly man with a cane has been recovered. “The Lewes Police Department would like to thank the public for the outstanding investigative tips (all 5,400 of them) posted to our Facebook page. They were very helpful!” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
firststateupdate.com
Audio: Four Shot On Delaware State University Campus Saturday
Just before 1:30, Saturday morning rescue crews responded to the area of the administration building on the Delaware State University Campus for reports of a shooting. Initial reports indicate that four people were transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. A message sent through the DSU alerts system states...
WBOC
Somerset Intermediate School Student Charged After Bomb Threat
WESTOVER, Md. - A Somerset Intermediate School student was charged after texting a bomb threat against the school on Friday morning. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7:24 a.m., deputies responded to the school, located in Westover, in response to a bomb threat delivered to the Somerset County Emergency Services via text messages to 911.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man allegedly strangled woman in North Wildwood road rage incident
A Jamison man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked a woman and strangled her on the side of the road in North Wildwood earlier this month, police said. On Aug. 20, authorities responded to 13th and New Jersey avenues for a report of an assault that...
WBOC
Delivery Trucks Create Obstacles for Rehoboth Beach Vol. Fire Co.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company has had the busiest summer in it's history. But, commercial delivery trucks are making it harder for the department to respond to calls on time. In July and August alone, the RBVFC has received over 900 EMS calls and over...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing woman in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman in Ocean City. Police say 42-year-old Carley Cahall was last seen by her family on the Boardwalk at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Cahall reportedly has no phone or money and may be looking for a place to stay or ways to contact her family. The family is very worried about her.
WMDT.com
Fire at former Wells Appliances under investigation
DELMAR, Md. – An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed a vacant business in Delmar late Thursday night. Firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 11 p.m., at the former Wells Appliances, located at 8925 Stage Road. The blaze took approximately one hour to control.
Officers cleared in deadly Somerset County shootout
The victim had gone to the store to withdrawal $60 from an ATM after allegedly being forced to do so at gunpoint, by a man he knew named William Robert Brink.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford man sentenced for collecting Social Security benefits of deceased client
A Seaford man was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for defrauding the Social Security Administration of nearly $150,000. According to court documents, Marques Fountain, 42, collected another man’s SSA retirement benefits. The man, for whom Fountain served as a caretaker passed away in 2009.
Motorcyclist killed in Felton crash
FENTON, DE – Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Fenton that took place...
