BERLIN, Md. – Police have released more information on a Berlin home invasion that took place in late August. The incident took place at around 10:45 p.m. on August 21st, in the 200 block of Broad Street. Officers quickly arrived on scene and learned that a male suspect had used a rocking chair that was outside of the residence to break a window and enter the home while the owners were inside. One of the victims was present in the room where the suspect initiated entry and reported that the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded the location of a safe. After a brief struggle with one of the victims, the suspect fled on foot through an exterior door.

BERLIN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO