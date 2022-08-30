ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DEA issues warning about deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills made to look like candy

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning Tuesday about brightly colored fentanyl pills being distributed across the country.

So-called “rainbow fentanyl” mimics other illicit pills but are made to look like candy and appeal to young people, DEA representatives said in a news release.

Drug cartels are manufacturing Illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-to-100 times more potent than morphine, and combining it with other drugs. Just a few grains are deadly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpAx7_0hcHXQLA00
Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

Last year, the DEA launched its “One pill can kill” campaign as a warning. The pills are often blue and have “M” and “30” stamped on them. The rainbow pills have the same markings but are in different colors.

What to know about the ‘tomato flu’ virus doctors are tracking in India

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stats released in May show that there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021 – a jump of almost 15% from 2020, which was 30% higher than the year before that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQ0ao_0hcHXQLA00
Rainbow fentanyl in a plastic bag. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/DEA/KLAS)

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Some of the product is manufactured in clandestine labs in Mexico. Others are pressed right here in the U.S., officials said.

I-Team: Fentanyl kills record number in Las Vegas valley, including children

Authorities in several states are warning of the deadly drug. The Department of Justice announced last week that task force officers seized a large batch of the colorful pills during a bust in Morgantown, West Virginia. In Oregon , officials with the the U.S. Attorney’s Office urged residents to beware of the potentially lethal pills.

In recent months, DEA agents have also pulled thousands of suspected fentanyl pills off Las Vegas valley streets.

Police and prosecutors have charged several young people over the past year with second-degree murder charges in connection with the fentanyl poisoning deaths of other young people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Judge removes himself from Amy Word case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Court documents show the judge overseeing EVSC Board Member Amy Word’s case recused himself Wednesday morning. The change comes one day after Word’s attorney filed a motion to move venues. Word was initially going to have an appearance weeks from now, but she was back in court earlier than expected. Amy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’

The latest iteration of fentanyl scaremongering is about what authorities are calling “rainbow fentanyl.” They claim it’s newer, more potent, and targeting kids. Following the recent seizures of pink, green, yellow, and blue fentanyl—in blocks as well as pills—law enforcement officials including Customs and Border Protection and a California district attorney’s office have issued statements saying the drugs are meant to prey on children.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drug Trafficking#Fentanyl#Drugs#Pill
WEHT/WTVW

58 fraud and theft charges pile up against Mt. Vernon woman

EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEHT) — A 44-year-old Mt. Vernon woman is in hot water after her boss accused her of defrauding the company of over $100,000. According to a court document, the manager of Mountain Glacier went to police saying they discovered one of their employees had been embezzling money over several years. Sources say Kimberly […]
MOUNT VERNON, KY
Fox News

Arizona police K-9 helps cops seize 50,000 fentanyl pills during bust

An Arizona police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in a car during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Cottonwood Police Department said officers were conducting operations on Wednesday when a driver with a cracked windshield was stopped. The dog, named Otto, was used to sniff out any drugs or other illegal substances.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Man arrested for a pound of synthetic drugs

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A man was arrested after police found synthetic drugs in his vehicle. The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says on August 30, at 2:12 p.m., officers with the Madisonville Police Department Interdiction Unit saw a black SUV following a semi truck too closely while heading northbound on Interstate 69. Police say during […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday Week 3 Games and Scores

Week 3 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores! Games Crawford County vs. Perry Central 6:30 p.m.Bosse vs. Castle – 7 p.m.Central vs. Memorial – 7 p.m.Mater Dei vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.North vs. Harrison – 7 p.m.Heritage Hills vs. Boonville – 7 p.m.Jasper vs. […]
SPORTS
WEHT/WTVW

Services announced for Allendale couple killed in explosion

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Services have been announced for a couple killed in an Allendale explosion. Officials with Keepes Funeral Home say visitation will happen on September 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wabash Presbyterian Church, located at 11188 N 2300 Blvd, in Allendale. Keepes Funeral Home says funeral Services for Kevin […]
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy