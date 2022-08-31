Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Monkeypox vaccine and research related stocks taking center stage (VRAX,GOVX,TNXP,APDN)
WH recently announced that its expanding monkeypox vaccination efforts. The infection seems to be slowed down in some major cities like New York and Chicago. However, cases seem to be popping in other parts of the country. Greenwood District 50 Schools revised its statement released Wednesday night to classify the incident as a “potential case of moneypox,” after a request from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC has not identified the individual. On July 29 New York State governor, Kathy Hochul, declared the monkeypox outbreak a state emergency. On August 2, president Joe Biden named two federal officials, Bob Fenton and Dr. Daskalakis to lead and accelerate the U.S. government’s response against monkeypox.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
