UYEE Rapid Tooling Co., Ltd Offers Rapid Prototyping Services, CNC Machining, And Prototype Model Making Services for Companies of all Sizes and Across Many Industries

TechCrunch
Honda and LG Energy plan to build a $4.4 billion lithium-ion plant in the US
The automaker said Monday it is forming a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions to supply the North American market with “pouch type” batteries to power electric vehicles from its Honda and Acura brands. A location for the $4.4 billion factory has not been announced. The joint venture,...
US News and World Report
Toyota Triples Planned Investment to $3.8 Billion in U.S. Battery Plant
(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will boost its planned investment in a new U.S. battery plant from $1.29 billion to $3.8 billion, partly in response to rising consumer demand for electric vehicles, the company said on Wednesday. Battery maker Panasonic will be a partner in the Liberty, North Carolina, plant...
electrek.co
The largest American solar panel maker pledges to build $1B factory in US Southeast
First Solar, the largest American solar panel maker, today announced that it will invest up to $1.2 billion to ramp up production of US-made solar panels. The announcement follows the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act two weeks ago, which incentivizes domestic clean energy manufacturing. First Solar’s new factory will...
Honda, LG to build $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in U.S.
Tokyo — Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday. The plant's site is still undecided, but construction...
The popping of China’s housing bubble has its biggest developer sounding like Charles Darwin: ‘Only the fittest can survive’
Barricades from COVID-related lockdowns block a Country Garden residential development in Shanghai, in July 2022. Earlier this year, Yang Huiyan, Asia’s richest woman and majority owner of Country Garden—China’s largest property developer by sales—predicted a 70% profit plunge for the company as the nation’s property crisis deepened.
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
pv-magazine-usa.com
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications
US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications. The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg...
teslarati.com
Tesla files to build EV batteries on new production lines at Fremont Factory
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has filed to build a new battery manufacturing equipment line at the Fremont Factory in Northern California. The factory, which Tesla purchased in 2010, is the only in the company’s lineup to produce all four models. It has not been known as a battery cell or pack manufacturing plant, as the company’s Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, produces those EV components. However, the filings indicate Tesla may be looking to slightly expand its cell manufacturing efforts with new production lines at Fremont.
CNBC
Bosch will invest $200 million to build fuel cells for electric trucks in South Carolina
Bosch will spend $200 million to expand an existing South Carolina facility to build fuel cells for electric heavy trucks, starting in 2026. Companies including Nikola are planning to use Bosch's fuel cells in upcoming EV trucks. The investment is expected to create at least 350 new jobs. German auto...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Toyota to invest $2.5 billion to expand battery manufacturing in North Carolina
Toyota announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. This investment follows the company’s announcement that it is increasing electric vehicle production. The expanded manufacturing facility will not only provide the needed batteries, but will add 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.
gmauthority.com
GM Seeking Suppliers In Quebec For Future Battery Materials Plant
General Motors is still seeking out suppliers for various raw materials that will be needed once its new battery materials plant in Bécancour, Quebec is operational in 2024. GM in March announced it would partner with Korean chemicals company Poscoe to construct a new $500 million battery materials plant in the Canadian province, which is rich in raw materials needed to produce vehicle batteries, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese, among more. The plant will process mined Cathode Active Material for GM vehicle batteries, which will then be packed into the automaker’s Ultium lithium-ion pouch cells.
electrek.co
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
Recycling EV batteries is a problem, but not as you think
By 2025, there may be three times as much room for recycling factories as there will be scrap to power them.
getnews.info
Monkeypox vaccine and research related stocks taking center stage (VRAX,GOVX,TNXP,APDN)
WH recently announced that its expanding monkeypox vaccination efforts. The infection seems to be slowed down in some major cities like New York and Chicago. However, cases seem to be popping in other parts of the country. Greenwood District 50 Schools revised its statement released Wednesday night to classify the incident as a “potential case of moneypox,” after a request from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC has not identified the individual. On July 29 New York State governor, Kathy Hochul, declared the monkeypox outbreak a state emergency. On August 2, president Joe Biden named two federal officials, Bob Fenton and Dr. Daskalakis to lead and accelerate the U.S. government’s response against monkeypox.
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Montage Technology Delivers World’s First Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver Engineering Samples
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC design company, today announced that it is delivering the world’s first Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver (CKD or DDR5CK01) samples to the top DRAM memory vendors for their development of memory modules used in new-generation desktop and notebook computers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005361/en/ Montage Technology’s DDR5 Gen1 Clock Driver (DDR5CK01) (Photo: Business Wire)
Honda, LG Energy Eye US EV Battery Factory Fueled By Robust Demand
Honda Motor Company, Ltd HMC and LG Energy Solution Ltd look to build a $4.4 billion electric-vehicle battery factory in the U.S. They aim to build the factory in Ohio, the Wall Street Journal reports. The parties plan to begin construction of the factory early next year and commercialize it...
Benzinga
Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026 – IndustryARC
Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Carbon Fiber Market size is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Carbon fiber is a high strength, low weight, high stiffness, conductive to electricity, and is one of the most corrosion and heat resistant material. Growing demand for lightweight products from aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy industries and minimizing carbon emissions are driving the market growth. Whereas, the growing building and construction sector in the emerging country is also driving the market growth. As carbon fiber is used primarily in the strengthening and reinforcement of concrete, steel, timber, and masonry.
