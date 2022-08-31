ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

spotonillinois.com

Granite City Labor Day Parade set Monday

The Granite City Labor Day Parade runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The parade, one of the largest in the region, will line up along Niedringhaus Avenue and then head up Madison Avenue, eventually turning into Wilson Park where there will be a picnic for union members, their...
GRANITE CITY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Patrols bring 86 citations

JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Alton, Wood River part of new FBI task force

ALTON - Police in Alton aand Wood River are p[art of aa new FBI Springfield Field Office's Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West. (TOC-W) "Tackling crime in our communities requires every resource, every bit of knowledge and experience, and every relationship," said...
ALTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Three inmates sentenced in St. Clair County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Sept. 10

Alton tennis player Lillian Schuler won 24 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 24 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Greene officers being honored for life-saving efforts

Seven law enforcement officers from Greene County will be honored by Two Rivers Crime Stoppers this month for their efforts in saving the life of a man who was threatening to kill himself in July. The officers will be honored at the monthly meeting of the Crime Stoppers board at 7 p.m....
GREENE COUNTY, IL

