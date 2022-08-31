ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bankrupt Celsius Seeks to Return $50m of Locked Crypto for Custody Holders

Celsius Network, a bankrupt crypto lending firm, on Thursday, filed to return funds to crypto custody holders who are locked out of their accounts, Bloomberg reported. The move by the company comes ahead of a separate hearing to address ongoing questions about its efforts to restructure and resume its operations.
