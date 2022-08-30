Read full article on original website
High School Football Preview: ROCORI Spartans
The ROCORI Spartans return many key players and are excited for the 2022 season after posting a 5-4 record in 2021. The season already began last week for the Spartans with a 31-10 win over Becker on week zero. James Herberg is the head coach of the Spartans. He says they've put together a new offense from last year and morphed their defense into a different type of defense. Herberg was very pleased with how the team played against Becker but acknowledged some mistakes on special teams.
11th Annual Caramel Apple Ride in Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.
Feel The ‘Magic of the Ice Palace’ This Winter At This Central Minnesota Winery!
Yes, it is ONLY Labor Day weekend, but that isn't stopping me from thinking about winter and starting to plan out some trips that we will want to take. One of the trips we are planning on taking this year will be to Delano to see this Ice Palace that is being planned at Fountain Hill Winery.
Sartell Has a Vision for Former Paper Mill Site
The city of Sartell is in the process of purchasing the former Paper Mill site in Sartell from developer AIM. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum explained that he and the city have a plan for what that property could look like. He says he expects some sort of park land on the property in addition to selling the majority of the land to a private developer. Fizthum explains the interest in the site has ranged from industrial use, cold storage, multi-family residential, single family homes and retail on the bottom with residential on the top.
The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel
Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital
CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
Farm accident kills Sauk Centre Man
MELROSE TWP -- A farming accident has claimed the life of a Sauk Centre man. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Avenue in Melrose Township, about three miles North of Melrose Monday afternoon. Seventy-six-year-old Michael Zirbes...
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
CentraCare To Close Their Waite Park COVID Testing Site Saturday
WAITE PARK -- CentraCare will close its COVID-19 curbside testing site in Waite Park Saturday. CentraCare says the decision comes as demand for testing has decreased and alternative testing options have become more available. CentraCare says their COVID testing operations will now move to the Southway Clinic in St. Cloud...
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
This Weekend Is The Last Huge 3 Day Flea Market Of The Season
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
Wallet and Scooter Stolen; Shed Set on Fire in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 4300 block of Thru Street where an unknown suspect forced entry into a locked garage and a basement bedroom window. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this suspect took change and a wallet. St....
Bridge Repairs to Prompt Detour in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- Traffic in Little Falls will be detoured around a railroad bridge on the west side of town for a few days this week. The bridge is on Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be making repairs to the...
Sartell Officials Get First Look at 2023 Preliminary Budget
SARTELL -- Sartell officials got a first look at their preliminary budget for 2023 during Monday's city council meeting. The total proposed budget would be for over $6.76-million, roughly an 8.5% increase. The proposed levy is $9.21-million, which is an increase of 17.2% from last year. The budget increases account...
Eagan Man Accused of Trying to Burn Down Albany Woman’s Shed
ST. CLOUD -- An Eagan man faces an attempted arson charge after allegedly trying to burn down a woman's shed in Albany. Forty-one-year-old Anthony Vankirk is also charged with threats of violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the charges, a woman called Albany police Friday afternoon and asked...
Bird Flu Returns, Meeker County Turkey Flock Euthanized
LITCHFIELD -- A case of bird flu has been found in a Meeker County turkey flock. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in a commercial turkey operation after discovering an increase in the bird mortality rate last weekend. Samples in the birds confirmed the presence of bird flu and...
Initiative Foundation Seeking Disaster Relief Donations
LITTLE FALLS -- As the deadline approaches to apply for disaster assistance loans for two Todd County storms earlier this summer, the Initiative Foundation is asking for support. The Initiative Foundation will match donations totaling $10,000. Straight-line winds with speeds of 85 miles-per-hour tore through Clarissa on May 12th damaging...
