Sauk Rapids, MN

96.7 The River

High School Football Preview: ROCORI Spartans

The ROCORI Spartans return many key players and are excited for the 2022 season after posting a 5-4 record in 2021. The season already began last week for the Spartans with a 31-10 win over Becker on week zero. James Herberg is the head coach of the Spartans. He says they've put together a new offense from last year and morphed their defense into a different type of defense. Herberg was very pleased with how the team played against Becker but acknowledged some mistakes on special teams.
COLD SPRING, MN
96.7 The River

11th Annual Caramel Apple Ride in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Has a Vision for Former Paper Mill Site

The city of Sartell is in the process of purchasing the former Paper Mill site in Sartell from developer AIM. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum explained that he and the city have a plan for what that property could look like. He says he expects some sort of park land on the property in addition to selling the majority of the land to a private developer. Fizthum explains the interest in the site has ranged from industrial use, cold storage, multi-family residential, single family homes and retail on the bottom with residential on the top.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel

Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital

CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
BAXTER, MN
96.7 The River

Farm accident kills Sauk Centre Man

MELROSE TWP -- A farming accident has claimed the life of a Sauk Centre man. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Avenue in Melrose Township, about three miles North of Melrose Monday afternoon. Seventy-six-year-old Michael Zirbes...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
96.7 The River

$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
CLEARWATER, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Officials Get First Look at 2023 Preliminary Budget

SARTELL -- Sartell officials got a first look at their preliminary budget for 2023 during Monday's city council meeting. The total proposed budget would be for over $6.76-million, roughly an 8.5% increase. The proposed levy is $9.21-million, which is an increase of 17.2% from last year. The budget increases account...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Eagan Man Accused of Trying to Burn Down Albany Woman’s Shed

ST. CLOUD -- An Eagan man faces an attempted arson charge after allegedly trying to burn down a woman's shed in Albany. Forty-one-year-old Anthony Vankirk is also charged with threats of violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the charges, a woman called Albany police Friday afternoon and asked...
ALBANY, MN
96.7 The River

Initiative Foundation Seeking Disaster Relief Donations

LITTLE FALLS -- As the deadline approaches to apply for disaster assistance loans for two Todd County storms earlier this summer, the Initiative Foundation is asking for support. The Initiative Foundation will match donations totaling $10,000. Straight-line winds with speeds of 85 miles-per-hour tore through Clarissa on May 12th damaging...
TODD COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

