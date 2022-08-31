Beware of potential maculopathy in patients taking pentosan polysulfate sodium for bladder pain syndrome. Click image to enlarge. For the small number of patients—usually women—who suffer from bladder pain syndrome, referred to as interstitial cystitis, the drug pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) is currently the only FDA-approved oral treatment available. Like most pharmaceuticals, PPS doesn’t come without the risk of potential side effects, including those affecting the eye; specifically, research has suggested that chronic use of the medication may be linked to maculopathy, which could be misdiagnosed as age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

