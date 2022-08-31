Read full article on original website
Related
reviewofoptometry.com
Bladder Pain Drug Again Linked to Maculopathy
Beware of potential maculopathy in patients taking pentosan polysulfate sodium for bladder pain syndrome. Click image to enlarge. For the small number of patients—usually women—who suffer from bladder pain syndrome, referred to as interstitial cystitis, the drug pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) is currently the only FDA-approved oral treatment available. Like most pharmaceuticals, PPS doesn’t come without the risk of potential side effects, including those affecting the eye; specifically, research has suggested that chronic use of the medication may be linked to maculopathy, which could be misdiagnosed as age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
reviewofoptometry.com
Fibromyalgia Signs Visible in Retina
Spectralis OCT was able to effectively differentiate between healthy patients and those with FM. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. Click image to enlarge. The pathophysiology of fibromyalgia isn’t fully understood, but digital imaging of the neuroretina may shed some light on the condition. Researchers recently found OCT-observable retinal changes in FM patients; in a separate study, the same group then calculated two different linear discriminant functions (LDFs)—a way to measure variance—to improve the specificity of OCT retinal parameters in FM diagnosis.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Comments / 0