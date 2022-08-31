ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Braves look to break skid in game against the Rockies

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Colorado Rockies (56-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (79-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-5, 5.87 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (16-5, 2.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -322, Rockies +258; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta has a 79-51 record overall and a 42-25 record at home. The Braves have gone 32-20 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado is 56-74 overall and 20-42 in road games. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 83 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 24 home runs while slugging .489. Randal Grichuk is 15-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

Hernández, Nats again beat NL East-leading Mets by 7-1 score

NEW YORK (AP) — César Hernández hit his first homer in more than a year Sunday, delivering the exclamation point on the Washington Nationals’ 7-1 win over the New York Mets. The last-place Nationals also beat the NL East leaders 7-1 on Saturday night, and took two of three in the series. Luis García had an RBI single in the first inning, then the Nationals scored four unearned runs against Carlos Carrasco (13-6) in the third after second baseman Jeff McNeil’s error led to two-run singles by Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas. Carrasco, activated from the injured list prior to the game after missing more than two weeks due to a strained left oblique, was charged with one earned run in 2 2/3 innings.
QUEENS, NY
Story hits 3-run HR; Sox complete 4-game sweep over Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over Texas with a 5-2 victory on Sunday. The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they’re trying to climb back into the AL’s wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight. Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract after this season, had an RBI double and run-scoring single in his three hits. His stretch is the longest for a Boston player since Kevin Youkilis tied the club record with nine in 2007. Adolis García had an RBI double for Texas, which lost for the 15th time in its last 18 games in Fenway Park and fell to a season-worst 17 games under .500. It’s the Rangers’ longest skid since a 12-gamer last season.
BOSTON, MA
Cron hits 25th home run, Rockies rally for 8-4 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh for Colorado, and C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer in the ninth to give the Rockies an 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday. Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, TJ Friedl homered twice and Jonathan India hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati. Rockies starter German Marquez (8-10) allowed just one hit through the first five innings — Friedl’s solo homer to lead off the fourth. Friedl went deep off Marquez again in the sixth for his first career multi-home run game, making the score 2-0. “German was efficient. He just made two mistakes,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He set a great tone.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Surging Blues Jays edge Pirates 4-3 to complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has plenty of things to worry about on a daily basis. Closer Jordan Romano is not one of them. So even as Romano put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with no outs in the ninth inning on Sunday against Pittsburgh, Schneider didn’t consider issuing an intentional walk to load the bases. Better to just let Romano do what he does as well as anyone in the major leagues at the moment: attack.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Twins place RHP Mahle back on IL with shoulder inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night’s 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old Mahle was activated from the IL before the game after previously being sidelined by shoulder inflammation. “I wouldn’t want to close the book on his season,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Is there an opportunity for him to come back and pitch? Maybe. But we have to learn a lot more before then.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. “Yeah, that was pretty frustrating. I felt pretty good tonight,” said Pivetta, who leads the staff with 27 starts, the only member of the rotation who hasn’t missed a start this season. After the game, though, he wasn’t sure if he would make his next start.
BOSTON, MA
