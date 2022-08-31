Athletics take win streak into game against the Nationals

Oakland Athletics (49-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (43-86, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-8, 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 5.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -118, Nationals -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 20-47 record at home and a 43-86 record overall. The Nationals are 28-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland is 49-81 overall and 27-37 in road games. The Athletics have a 34-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads Washington with 17 home runs while slugging .409. Lane Thomas is 12-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 17 home runs while slugging .413. Sean Murphy is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.