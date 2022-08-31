Marlins look to stop 3-game losing streak, take on the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (71-57, second in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (55-74, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Miami is 55-74 overall and 26-37 in home games. The Marlins are 31-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has gone 29-34 on the road and 71-57 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .230 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 8-for-35 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 18 home runs while slugging .457. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-44 with a double and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .183 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rays: 8-2, .282 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (shoulder), Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.