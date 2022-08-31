ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers and Pirates play, winner takes 3-game series

 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (49-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-60, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-10, 5.33 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -178, Pirates +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 34-26 at home and 68-60 overall. The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

Pittsburgh is 23-44 on the road and 49-80 overall. The Pirates are 10th in the NL with 127 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 10-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 27 home runs while hitting .231 for the Brewers. Keston Hiura is 7-for-28 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 2-8, .209 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: day-to-day (knee), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Story hits 3-run HR; Sox complete 4-game sweep over Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over Texas with a 5-2 victory on Sunday. The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they’re trying to climb back into the AL’s wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight. Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract after this season, had an RBI double and run-scoring single in his three hits. His stretch is the longest for a Boston player since Kevin Youkilis tied the club record with nine in 2007. Adolis García had an RBI double for Texas, which lost for the 15th time in its last 18 games in Fenway Park and fell to a season-worst 17 games under .500. It’s the Rangers’ longest skid since a 12-gamer last season.
BOSTON, MA
Hernández, Nats again beat NL East-leading Mets by 7-1 score

NEW YORK (AP) — César Hernández hit his first homer in more than a year Sunday, delivering the exclamation point on the Washington Nationals’ 7-1 win over the New York Mets. The last-place Nationals also beat the NL East leaders 7-1 on Saturday night, and took two of three in the series. Luis García had an RBI single in the first inning, then the Nationals scored four unearned runs against Carlos Carrasco (13-6) in the third after second baseman Jeff McNeil’s error led to two-run singles by Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas. Carrasco, activated from the injured list prior to the game after missing more than two weeks due to a strained left oblique, was charged with one earned run in 2 2/3 innings.
QUEENS, NY
Surging Blues Jays edge Pirates 4-3 to complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has plenty of things to worry about on a daily basis. Closer Jordan Romano is not one of them. So even as Romano put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with no outs in the ninth inning on Sunday against Pittsburgh, Schneider didn’t consider issuing an intentional walk to load the bases. Better to just let Romano do what he does as well as anyone in the major leagues at the moment: attack.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Milwaukee, WI
Twins place RHP Mahle back on IL with shoulder inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night’s 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old Mahle was activated from the IL before the game after previously being sidelined by shoulder inflammation. “I wouldn’t want to close the book on his season,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Is there an opportunity for him to come back and pitch? Maybe. But we have to learn a lot more before then.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. “Yeah, that was pretty frustrating. I felt pretty good tonight,” said Pivetta, who leads the staff with 27 starts, the only member of the rotation who hasn’t missed a start this season. After the game, though, he wasn’t sure if he would make his next start.
BOSTON, MA
