'The Sky's The Limit' - Kostas Tsimikas On Getting Assists For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

The Greek international was delighted with his two assists against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Liverpool finally hit form on Saturday when they beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Reds finally kicked into gear to tear apart the Cherries with a brilliant display.

Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson as a substitute in the 69th minute and within 16 minutes had provided assists for Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz .

The Greek international told Liverpoolfc.com that he is making sure that he is ready whenever an opportunity presents itself.

"For me, I think it was one of the biggest wins I had in my football career so far. I'm very happy I was there and played with the team.

"I try to keep myself ready, to be focused. I don't want to lose even one minute from the time I will be in.

"I'm happy for my two assists. This showed me the sky's the limit. Always I have to be ready, to be 100 percent focused if I want to achieve my personal goal."

LFCTR Verdict

The 26-year-old has proved to be a brilliant signing and is serious competition for Scotland captain Robertson. This is the kind of depth that is needed throughout the squad where a replacement is not a drop-off in terms of quality from a first-choice player.

