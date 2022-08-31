Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
‘The Patient’ Starts and Ends on a High Note
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg know how to write relationships. The creative partners spent six seasons of The Americans plumbing the depths of the bond between Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, two KGB spies undercover as a suburban couple living near Washington, D.C. The Americans used a high-concept hook (international espionage) to ease the audience into a more mundane set of themes (marriage). At the time, the MO felt shrewd. With the showrunners’ follow-up, it looks more like a calling card.
thecinemaholic.com
Fakes Ending, Explained: Will Zoe and Becca Kill Tryst?
Netflix and CBC Gem’s ‘Fakes’ is a stylish and funny crime comedy series. Set in Vancouver, Canada, the story follows Zoe Christensen (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca “Becca” Li (Jennifer Tong), high school students who have been best friends since childhood. After realizing they can make pretty realistic fake IDs, the girls venture into a life of crime. While it predictably has its share of dangers, the girls have more fun than ever. Soon enough, they establish one of the largest fake ID empires in North America.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals the Show’s Plan for Bringing Back Hetty
If you keep up with NCIS: Los Angeles, then you know that Linda Hunt has not been around too much on the show. She plays the fantastic Hetty Lange on there and her character, of course, has a deep connection with G. Callen, played by Chris O’Donnell. Well, this...
‘Virgin River’: Ricky Will Not Be Returning for Season 5
Ricky has been a staple on 'Virgin River' since the beginning. However, now that the character has joined the Marines, he won't be returning for season 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’
In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal
Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
Bruce Willis Spotted in New Photos Amid Battle With Aphasia
Bruce Willis was spotted looking well in Los Angeles this week. The 67-year-old actor made a rare public appearance this week. Photographers caught him spending time with several friends. In the snapshots, Willis is shown enjoying a sunny day in sunglasses, a white short-sleeved button-up, jeans, and a smile. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list
The Emmy 2022 nominations have been announced.This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place on Monday 12 September at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible.The reasoning for this is due to a new eligibility period meaning shows had to air their most recent seasons between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. TV shows in the running for awards this year include Better Call Saul, Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary,...
Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2022
September is a strong month for the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu. A solid mix of original content is marked with the return of a sitcom impresario in “Modern Family” creator Steven Levitan and his new show “Reboot.” On top of that, there’s a bevy of new films being added to the service, including Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” that should fill the time with kids returning to school. We’re breaking down all the new shows and movies you’ll be able to watch in September on Hulu. The main one is the aforementioned “Reboot,” created by Steven Levitan. The show follows a...
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
The Santa Clauses: An Updated Cast List For The Disney+ Series, Including Tim Allen And David Krumholtz
Disney+'s The Santa Clauses series brings back Tim Allen as Old Saint Nick, with some old and new faces joining the beloved holiday franchise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA
Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
TVGuide.com
Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know
Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
thecinemaholic.com
Off the Hook Ending, Explained: Does Léa End Up with Guillaume or Gagan?
‘Off the Hook’ is like hot chocolate on a winter evening — sweet, warm, and fuzzy. This delightfully funny Netflix French comedy series revolves around two cousins. Léa (Tiphaine Daviot) and Manon (Manon Azem) are 30-something women in pursuit of some stability in their lives. They live together and are addicted to their phones and social media. After Léa’s former boyfriend files a police complaint against her and an embarrassing video of Manon goes viral, the cousins decide that they have to get their addiction in order. So they get rid of all their devices and try to live as if it’s the 1990s with hilarious results. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Off the Hook’ season 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TODAY.com
‘Law & Order’ brings 3 show casts together for 1st time in historic premiere event
NBC has been airing some version of the "Law & Order" franchise since 1990. That's hundreds of hours and episodes. So what haven't they done with the "L&O" shows, which currently encompass the return of the mothership, "Law & Order: SVU" and "Organized Crime"?. How about a three-way crossover?. Your...
7 Steve Carell Shows and Movies to Stream After Hulu’s ‘The Patient’
There are major pros and cons to streaming FX’s The Patient, a killer psychological thriller streaming exclusively on Hulu. On one hand, the series from The Americans executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields is so good you’ll never want to stop watching. On the other hand, you have to wait a week for each new bite-sized episode to drop, and during that time you’ll find yourself craving more drama, more riveting storylines, and of course, more Steve Carell.
‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return
EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
EW.com
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
Comments / 0