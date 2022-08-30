Read full article on original website
NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat. NV Energy is advising that because of an “unprecedented” heat wave that’s underway in Nevada and the entire western United States, there will be increased energy use that will place strain on the western electric grid.
Can every Southern Nevadan save 24 gallons a day? Water leaders set 2035 goal
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority hopes that every person in the Las Vegas Valley can save 24 gallons a day. According to the SNWA, the average Southern Nevadan uses 110 gallons a day. There are hopes to drop that usage to 86 gallons by 2035.
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road. The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada. FOX5 reported on...
Wastewater researchers find higher concentrations of prescriptions, illicit drugs during NFL Draft, EDC
Construction professions are plentiful, often lucrative and in high demand in the quickly-growing Las Vegas valley. CCSD Police use drunk Pinocchio and Peter Cottontail to spread message about dangerous driving. On Wednesday morning CCSD Police Department held a school zone speed enforcement operation outside Lummis Elementary, Becker Middle School and...
