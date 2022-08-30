ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat. NV Energy is advising that because of an “unprecedented” heat wave that’s underway in Nevada and the entire western United States, there will be increased energy use that will place strain on the western electric grid.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Wastewater researchers find higher concentrations of prescriptions, illicit drugs during NFL Draft, EDC

Construction professions are plentiful, often lucrative and in high demand in the quickly-growing Las Vegas valley. CCSD Police use drunk Pinocchio and Peter Cottontail to spread message about dangerous driving. On Wednesday morning CCSD Police Department held a school zone speed enforcement operation outside Lummis Elementary, Becker Middle School and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy