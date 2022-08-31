Read full article on original website
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Granite City Labor Day Parade set Monday
The Granite City Labor Day Parade runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The parade, one of the largest in the region, will line up along Niedringhaus Avenue and then head up Madison Avenue, eventually turning into Wilson Park where there will be a picnic for union members, their...
Patrols bring 86 citations
JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Three inmates sentenced in St. Clair County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Sept. 10
Alton tennis player Lillian Schuler won 24 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 24 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Alton, Wood River part of new FBI task force
ALTON - Police in Alton aand Wood River are p[art of aa new FBI Springfield Field Office's Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West. (TOC-W) "Tackling crime in our communities requires every resource, every bit of knowledge and experience, and every relationship," said... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
100 Years of the Du Quoin State Fair: A Family Tradition
Less than 30 miles north of SIU campus lies the city of Du Quoin, home of the Du Quoin State Fair. This year, it is celebrating a century of events, livestock shows, parades and family fun. The fair got its start in the early 1920's when a group of go-getting local business leaders...
Chester City Council met Aug. 1
Here are the minutes provided by the council:I. CALL TO ORDER The City Council of Chester, Illinois, met in regular session in the Municipal Building, 1330 Swanwick Street. Mayor Tom Page called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. II. ROLL CALL Present:... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Worker killed at brass casting company in Swansea
A 59-year old worker at Century Brass Works in Swansea was crushed to death by hydraulic machinery Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., identified the man as ...
