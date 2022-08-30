Read full article on original website
Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning. According to police, a man is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased man is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home. Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony. Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625...
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
Slain Smyrna store clerk remembered for his kindness, accused murderer caught
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the capture of the man who shot Nicholas Patterson during a robbery early Tuesday morning at the Twice Daily off Sam Ridley Parkway. Patterson, 34, was a clerk at the store. He died at the hospital...
Man arrested for May shooting that injured two juveniles in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a teenager on Wednesday for a shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital back in May. According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a shooting at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage on Saturday, May 14.
Woman found dead in Madison apartment, homicide detectives pursuing active leads
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Homicide detectives said they are pursuing strong leads in the death investigation of a 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment Thursday. According to police, officers performed a welfare check at an apartment on Sealey Drive in Madison around 6:30 a.m. after...
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
La Vergne K9 officer to retire, celebrated for nearly 10 years of service
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A La Vergne Police Department K9 officer is preparing for his retirement after almost ten years of service. LVPD said a retirement ceremony would be held on September 8th to honor K9 officer Mike, who has served the department since 2013. Mike is now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell and his family in retirement.
Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
Crime Stoppers offer cash reward for information regarding Shelbyville homicide
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in an apartment in Shelbyville Friday. Shelbyville Police said at 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Davis Estates apartment complex located at 238 Anthony Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Student charged after making threat towards Coffee Co. school, claims it was joke
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Coffee County Schools officials confirmed that a third threat against a school was investigated Wednesday. CCS officials said a student of Coffee County Central High School was overheard making a threat toward the school. Investigators found that the statement was a joke; however, the student will be charged criminally.
‘I was just so afraid’; serial robbery suspect accused of six different incidents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are hunting for a man seen on surveillance video robbing/attempting to rob more than three stores and banks. Police said they are looking for robbery suspect Robert Michael Durham, 43, who has six outstanding warrants in the following cases:. Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End...
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Animal Rescue Corps said goodbye Saturday to the final group of beagles they have been caring for from the Envigo breeding facility as they continue their journey to California into loving homes. Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85...
Murfreesboro man dies, 2 injured after plane leaves Knoxville, crashes in Texas, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed and two were injured after a plane, which departed from Knoxville, crashed between two mobile homes in Spring, TX, according to officials. The pilot died in the crash and the two passengers sustained minor injuries, according to the preliminary report from the FAA.
Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
1 dead after North Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
MNPS: Nashville teacher fired after student burned with dry ice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville middle school teacher was fired earlier this year for his involvement in a student being burned with dry ice, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools. Rodney Hamilton, a former science teacher at Two Rivers Middle School, held a student’s hand closed while they were...
Bus driver strike expected to end in Franklin Co. after commission meeting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, some school bus drivers in Franklin County are hopeful they’ll be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which includes a $10,000 raise for privately contracted bus drivers. The school board submitted the budget Tuesday night in its emergency meeting. The county commission had denied it because it included a multi-million dollar activity center, which has since been removed from the budget.
Franklin Fire Department investigating commercial building fire
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a commercial building under construction last night on the Ramsey Solutions campus. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:21p.m. to the event center being built at 1011 Reams Fleming Boulevard, after a motorist spotted the...
