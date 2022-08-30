ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WSMV

Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating deadly train incident in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a death involving a train in Madison on Friday morning. According to police, a man is dead after getting hit by a train at the crossing on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. The deceased man is believed to have been hit by the train just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville detectives find 58 marijuana plants in woman’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman was arrested Thursday after detectives found 58 marijuana plants in her home. Nicole Madden, 29, is charged with manufacturing marijuana, among other drug charges, and possessing a gun during a felony. Police found the plants when they searched her home at 6625...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County, TN
Crime & Safety
White County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
White County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Wilson County, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for May shooting that injured two juveniles in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a teenager on Wednesday for a shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital back in May. According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a shooting at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage on Saturday, May 14.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
SMYRNA, TN
Person
Amber Alert
WSMV

La Vergne K9 officer to retire, celebrated for nearly 10 years of service

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A La Vergne Police Department K9 officer is preparing for his retirement after almost ten years of service. LVPD said a retirement ceremony would be held on September 8th to honor K9 officer Mike, who has served the department since 2013. Mike is now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell and his family in retirement.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crime Stoppers offer cash reward for information regarding Shelbyville homicide

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead in an apartment in Shelbyville Friday. Shelbyville Police said at 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Davis Estates apartment complex located at 238 Anthony Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Pineda, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
#Tbi
WSMV

Man caught stealing diapers from Walmart, pulls out brass knuckles

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after he threatened a Walmart employee while attempting to shoplift some diapers on Saturday night. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Sherill Simpkins was attempting to steal two packages of diapers from the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road in Antioch when he was confronted by a store employee.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

1 dead after North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPS: Nashville teacher fired after student burned with dry ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville middle school teacher was fired earlier this year for his involvement in a student being burned with dry ice, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools. Rodney Hamilton, a former science teacher at Two Rivers Middle School, held a student’s hand closed while they were...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bus driver strike expected to end in Franklin Co. after commission meeting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, some school bus drivers in Franklin County are hopeful they’ll be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which includes a $10,000 raise for privately contracted bus drivers. The school board submitted the budget Tuesday night in its emergency meeting. The county commission had denied it because it included a multi-million dollar activity center, which has since been removed from the budget.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Franklin Fire Department investigating commercial building fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a commercial building under construction last night on the Ramsey Solutions campus. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:21p.m. to the event center being built at 1011 Reams Fleming Boulevard, after a motorist spotted the...
FRANKLIN, TN

