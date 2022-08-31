ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The funniest memes about Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with another 25-year-old

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and girlfriend Camila Morrone have parted ways – just two months after her 25th birthday celebrations.

There's an ongoing joke about the famed actor's age preference when dating. Even Amy Schumer poked fun at the Oscars , saying: "He's done so much for climate change, leaving a cleaner, greener planet behind for his girlfriends. Because they're older, he's younger – okay, you get it."

Ricky Gervais also took the opportunity to jokingly roast the Wolf of Wall Street star at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Speaking about DiCaprio's achievements, the comedian said: "[ The Irishman ] wasn’t the only epic movie,"

" Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood [is] nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him."

The actor took the gaff in good humour and laughed it off.

In fact, DiCaprio had never publicly dated someone over the age of 25, according to Pedestrian . And while none of them have revealed why they split, it's certainly got Twitter talking, given that Morrone turned 25 in June.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person spoke on behalf of the entire internet: "I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio conducts these breakups. Does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says 'sorry I can’t don’t hate me' someone pls investigate".

Another joked: "Maybe Leonardo DiCaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you?"






Morrone and DiCaprio were said to be dating for over four years, being first linked in 2017 when DiCaprio was spotted leaving her home.

DiCaprio has also been linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss , Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen — all of whom were 25 or under during their relationship.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex posts cryptic 'when he texts you' message

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Nina Agdal shared a cryptic message about getting a text from a mystery man ... after news broke that the actor is newly single.“When he texts you,” she captioned a video of herself on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.She was riding in a car with her dog on her lap when a text message alert went off in the background.Agdal, who hasn’t revealed the identity of the man behind the text, also shared a bunch of snaps from her fabulous vacation with friends in Mykonos, Greece, on her Instagram.“We ate, we drank, we danced, we laughed, we...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Chris Just Called Will ‘Ugly’ After His Apology Video—He Claims That Shading Jada Was the ‘Nicest Joke’

Not backing down. Chris Rock rejected Will Smith’s apology video…again. The former Saturday Night Live cast member took to the stage in the U.K. with Dave Chapelle and he confessed what he truly thought of Will Smith. During his show at Liverpool’s M&S Arena with Chapelle, he revealed what occurred at the moment. “Did that s—t hurt?” Chapelle asked. “Goddamn right … the motherf–ker hit me over a bulls–t joke, the nicest joke I ever told,” Rock replied. “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jason Momoa just fulfilled many people's fantasies and slapped James Corden

Dune and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has just done what we presume lots of people would like to do and slap James Corden - albeit in a friendly way.The 43-year-old actor was Corden's guest on the latest edition of The Late Late Show where the two fooled around and made a summer montage where the pair pretended to go to places like France, Italy and Egypt and also did other things like BBQ and fish.They also both dressed up as Aquaman, the DC superhero that Momoa is best known for playing. The segment does end on a rather...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Nina Agdal
Person
Camila Morrone
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Bar Refaeli
Person
Dicaprio
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kate Moss
Indy100

Kylie Jenner hits back at critic who accused her of trying to be 'relatable' on TikTok

Kylie Jenner has hit back at critics who have accused her of intentionally attempting to come across as "relatable" in her recent TikTok videos.The 25-year-old billionaire has posted a number of videos from the front seat of her car instead of filming inside her "multi-million dollar home" to show off the latest products from her popular makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics.One of those critics is TikToker @plasticchandler who stitched Jenner's video to give his opinion that her videos are "very curated to the style of an influencer."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Okay I have no grounds to actually speak...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Chris Rock ends silence and finally unloads on 'ugly' Will Smith after Oscars slap

Chris Rock has finally opened up about being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars and said the actor is "just as ugly as the rest of us."While Rock was performing with Dave Chappelle at the M&S Arena in Liverpool for the first night of their multi-date tour, Chappelle asked him about the now infamous slap,"Did that s*** hurt?" Chappelle inquired."Goddam right… the motherf***** hit me over a bulls*** joke, the nicest joke I ever told," Rock said, unleashing his feelings."Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

She-Hulk used actual quotes from sexist trolls in the show

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fans have praised the Marvel show for hilariously mocking comments made by sexist trolls - by including them in the most recent episode.Despite being just three episodes into the show airing on Disney+, it’s clear the showrunners have had fun with their use of breaking the fourth wall and subtle nods to the real world.The episode not only saw an unexpected cameo from rapper Megan Thee Stallion but also included another twist by using actual sexist comments made online when She-Hulk was first announced.As part of a storyline taking place in the Marvel universe, a scene...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Here's a rundown of all the SNL cast members who will not return this year

Saturday Night Live has lost three more cast members ahead of season 48.Regulars Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and featured player Aristotle Athari have now waved goodbye to the satirical stand-up show. Senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who has been a part of the production since the early 2000s and was in charge of talent relations, also departed in late August.Moffat and Villaseñor have been with SNL for some time, joining the cast in 2016. Moffat's impression of Eric Trump as a playboy character on "Weekend Update" soon garnered attention worldwide. Villaseñor was renowned for her impressive musical impressions of celebrities such...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Irishman
Indy100

Five standout moments from Meghan Markle's interview with Mariah Carey

Meghan Markle sat down with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey on her new news-making podcast Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex debuted her podcast last Tuesday as part of her and husband Prince Harry's company Archewell. In Archetypes, Meghan says she wants to break through the labels that hold women back, in this case the word 'diva'.Carey, who rose to fame in the late 80s to early 90s, stepped onto the scene with an impressive five-octave voice and an unapologetic image. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterQuickly, the media and public branded Carey as a 'diva' or a female star who...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Can Lea Michele read?

Thanks to the internet, bizarre rumours can spread like wildfire on social media, with celebrities often at the mercy of it.Former Glee star Lea Michele has found herself in that exact position after a rumour began circling that she is unable to read.The rumour began to gain traction after the late Naya Rivera, another former Glee cast member, wrote in her memoir that Michele would refuse to improvise during scenes on the show.That point was picked up and spoken about on the One More Thing podcast where the hosts Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman joked that Michele must not be...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Rob Schneider says this is the cringe moment that SNL died

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Rob Schneider revealed the moment he thinks ruined the show for good. Schneider, 58, sat down with conservative media personality Glenn Beck to speak about politics, Hollywood, his career, and more for Beck's podcast. During the conversation, Schneider said the moment Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election and SNL paid a tribute to her, he thought the show was "over" and "not going to come back". The Saturday of election week in 2016, Kate McKinnon appeared dressed as Clinton for the 'cold open' where she played piano and sang a rendition of Hallelujah by...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Timothée Chalamet's backless red halter just became instantly iconic

Timothée Chalamet stepped on the red carpet at the premier of his new film at the Venice Film Festival in a shimmery backless top and the internet is already obsessed. Chalamet, 26, bore his back in a monochromatic red halter top and trouser combination to the premiere of his new film Bones and All at the film festival on Friday. The shimmery top, complete with a scarf, was made by French fashion designer Haider Ackermann. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOnline, fans praised Chalamet for the bold fashion choice, adding that it was reminiscent of Harry Styles, Lil...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Megan Thee Stallion's twerking She-Hulk cameo was because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued its habit of Easter eggs and guest cameos with the inclusion of rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the newest She-Hulk episode, and she claims actor Jameela Jamil is to thank.Fans of the Disney+ show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, were shocked to see the iconic rapper starring alongside the big green main character – and to see them both twerking.In an interview with Decider, the show’s head writer Jessica Gao explained that they wanted the viewers to experience a feeling of disbelief.Gao said: “When we were writing the script, we knew that we needed a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Telluride Awards Analysis: ‘Bardo,’ Even with Netflix’s Backing, Will Face An Uphill Climb in Top Categories

There are few filmmakers in the world more talented and exciting than Alejandro G. Iñárritu, whose prior features — Amores Perros (2000), 21 Grams (2003), Babel (2006), Biutiful (2010), Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015) — were each tremendously well-reviewed and, at the very least, Oscar-nominated. As you will probably recall, the Mexican filmmaker won the best director Oscar in back-to-back years, for Birdman and The Revenant, the former of which also won best picture and the latter of which probably came damn close, solidifying his place in cinema’s pantheon. But the reality is that nobody who has ever directed films on...
MOVIES
Indy100

Dolly Parton has a dog accessory line brilliantly called 'Doggy Parton'

Iconic country singer Dolly Parton has released a new dog accessory line and people are obsessed with the brand’s name, “Doggy Parton”. The collection of dog toys and apparel includes a pink cowgirl hat with a tiara, a gingham Western print collar complete with matching lead and even a blonde bombshell wig so your pup can look like the Tennessee singer herself. Not only that but there is also a series of soft toys including a rainbow, a winking butterfly, a microphone, a stiletto and a mug that says “I Beg Your [Parton]”. Part of the proceeds of the collection will go towards...
PETS
Indy100

'Low budget' Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promo video becomes instant meme

The hotly anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series is edging closer to its release – but one promo for the Amazon Prime Video series, in particular, has caught the attention of fans. The new series, said to be the most expensive ever made, focuses on the Second Age of Middle Earth which happened thousands of years before the events of the films starring Elijah Wood that we all know and love. However, people have called out the low-budget cinematography in a clip that's gone viral for all the wrong reasons as fans have been falsely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

'User not found': Twitch streamer Ninja quits Twitter leaving fans baffled

Ninja, a popular Twitch game streamer, changed his name to "User Not Found" on Twitter, deleted his posts, and said that he "needs a break."On Thursday (1 September), the streamer (real name Richard Tyler Blevins) took to the social media platform to share the following message: "I just need a break…I don't know when I'll be back or where." \u201cI just need a break...I don't know when I will be back, or where\u201d — User Not Found (@User Not Found) 1662061067 ...
INTERNET
Indy100

Man reveals how he was catfished by a grandmother

A man has revealed how he thought he met his perfect match on a dating app, only to discover his date lied about her age and he had been catfished.TikToker Paul Jones (@pauljones4laughs12) detailed in a video how he had matched with a woman on Tinder where the pair got talking and they then arranged a date.The woman lived around half an hour away according to Jones and she sent him her address to meet up.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I went up there and knocked on the door,” he said. "Her mother answered and I was like,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Indy100

Bridezilla demands bridesmaids take off engagement rings so hers is center-stage

Weddings are meant to be wonderful occasions where a couple shares their love for one another in front of their family and friends - however, the pressure of planning the perfect day can take over a bride and groom who are focused on rules, and requirements.But there was a particular thing one bride demanded that raised the eyebrow of her bridesmaid, and it was a pretty odd request...In a post to Reddit's "Bridezilla's" forum, the bridesmaid explained the scenario that occur where the bride informed her party that there were not allowed to wear their own engagement rings.Sign up to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Indy100

188K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy