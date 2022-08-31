Read full article on original website
White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children
A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair
As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
I’m a hair expert – five best and worst shampoos starting from $2 at Target and they could make your hair lifeless
HAIRCARE doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective - and an expert has revealed which ones to buy as well as avoid at Target. Department stores have recently started selling quality haircare products as top stylists have teamed up with major retailers. While stores have definitely stepped up...
The "Jellyfish" Haircut Is the Latest Trend Making Waves on TikTok
The "jellyfish" haircut is gaining traction on TikTok. This twist on the mullet features two sections of different lengths of hair: short and blunt in the front and longer in the back. The intentionally disconnected layers resemble the outline of a jellyfish. This year's haircut trends are becoming more daring...
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40
Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
A Hair Expert Says These 'Harsh' Hair Mistakes Make Your Wrinkles And Fine Lines More Obvious
This story was authored by hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell, M.D. of Eve Magazine. Hair Styling Mistakes That Can Make You Look Older. Long bangs or unkempt hair will make you look messy and unprofessional. Coloring Your Hair Without Consulting An Expert. Coloring your hair without the help...
Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos
Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
The 23 Best Lip Plumpers for a Naturally Plump Pout
According to Google Trends, search interest in lip plumpers has skyrocketed since May 2021. The sudden rise in popularity may be in part due to a few recent viral TikTok videos showcasing how effectively lip plumpers can volumize a pout. The lip-plumping serums and lip glosses’ popularity could also be attributed to the change in lip filler trends, with many filler-proud celebrities announcing in recent years that they’re allowing their fillers to dissolve. A natural lip-plumping alternative to fillers, the best lip plumpers can provide a temporary add volume to your lips without the needle. A topical plumper is any lip...
Dutch Boy’s 2023 Color of the Year Will Be Your New Go-To Neutral
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. According to paint company Dutch Boy, 2022 has...
Can You Reverse Graying Hair? We Asked Experts
Graying hair is an inevitable part of aging, and while some love to embrace salt-and-pepper tresses, others may want to conceal these strands or prevent them from taking over their hairstyle. We checked in with professional hair stylists, beauty afic...
Before and After: Celeb Designer Leanne Ford Turns a Basic Bedroom into a Sweet Pink Palace for Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. HGTV star and designer Leanne Ford has worked with lots of great clients both onscreen and off, but recently, she took on a bedroom makeover for maybe her favorite collaborator of all time — her three-year-old daughter, Ever. “This whole project started when my daughter grew out of her crib and was ready for a big girl bed,” says Ford, who has designed a collection with Crate & Kids that features beds alongside other whimsical but super-cool youth furnishings.
Why Tia Mowry was so quick to embrace her gray hair
Tia Mowry says her decision to show off her natural gray hair in recent years reflects how far she has come in embracing her own style. In a new essay published by InStyle, the 44-year-old actor, who is Black, opened up about how she formed a "negative relationship" with her hair because she was surrounded by European beauty standards as a child.
Reese Witherspoon Masters Fall Style in Olive Green Plaid Dress for Draper James
Reese Witherspoon has a standout fashion moment while decorating her house for the fall. The actress models her own fashion line while taking the first opportunity to get her house ready for autumn festivities. Witherspoon wore a black and green plaid dress featuring a mini v-neckline and an adjustable tied string waist detailing. The actress picked up a pair of auburn suede booties and a maroon waterfall cardigan to add to the look. This dress was a part of Witherspoon’s clothing company’s Draper James newest fall collection coming out soon. The brand has three locations across the country located in Nashville, TN,...
10 best lip glosses for the perfect pout, from plumping to pigmented formulas
Nothing takes you from casual to glam quite like lip gloss. But to be – ahem – clear, we’re not talking about the sticky, gloopy products of the Noughties.The market has gone through a glow-up in recent years and now we live in the age of glossy pouts, free from clumpiness and the need to peel your hair off your lips every 20 seconds.But sadly, for every product that focuses on hydration, lightweight and powerful pigment, there’s another that still clings to the idea that extra-thick product means an extra-thick shine. So we tested a range to find the best...
Dutch Boy's 2023 Color of the Year Brings Comfort Home
After years of uncertainty, Dutch Boy Paints hopes their Color of the Year brings some comfort back into people's homes. Announced on September 1, their 2023 Color of the Year, Rustic Greige, is an understated yet warm color that brings coziness into any room. “At the end of the day,...
