Crypto community lambasts dydx’s new facial verification requirement

Decentralized exchange dYdX (DYDX) has discontinued its new $25 deposit promo citing “overwhelming demand,” and denied claims that the DEX now required users’ verification. The DEX had drawn the ire of the crypto community after it requested participants in the $25 deposit bonus to carry out a...
What is CC0, and why will it change the NFT market?

As the NFT industry becomes more formalized, with major artists, studios and brands involved, the space has been grappling with how best to protect intellectual property. For example, Bored Ape Yacht Club retains a strict IP usage and has taken people to court while CryptoKitties uses the NFT License. Until recently, it seemed that NFT projects would try to follow IP precedent from Web2.0, but a different approach has started getting more adoption.
Cardano founder asks why proponents of ADA token burn are “consumed with idiocy”

In a community dispute over Cardano token burning, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson re-asserted his view that the practice is worthless. Speaking in a disparaging yet playful tone, the Cardano founder implored advocates of the practice to deeply consider their life choices and ask themselves why they are “consumed with idiocy and avarice.”
Stablecoin wars heat up as USDC and USDT battle for market share

Since the Terra Luna crisis earlier this year, there has been a shake-up in the stablecoin ecosystem. At the time of its collapse, TerraUSD (UST) had a market cap of just over $18 billion, which was washed away almost overnight. Terra’s UST gained market share rapidly between November 2021 and...
Research: September is historically the worst month for BTC since 2013

If historical data is anything to go, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price might dip further this September, which has been the worst-performing month on record for the crypto asset since 2013. Available data shows that the flagship digital asset has only seen its value rise in two September between 2013 and...
