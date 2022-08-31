Read full article on original website
'Fluffy' Pit Bull With Long Hair Due to Rare Recessive Gene Stuns Internet
"I didn't know the cure for my bad day was seeing a fluffy pitbull, but here we are," said one delighted internet user.
WATCH: Bold Squirrel Refuses to Back Down When Bear Goes After Its Food
Nature is full of David and Goliath stories. The huge number of animals that reside in the forest makes it a survival of the fittest. A clip from the Disney+ documentary series American the Beautiful captured a unique moment of big versus small in nature. An angry squirrel is filmed...
MASSIVE Wolf Goes After Fishing Guide’s Dog In The Woods
That’s a heart stopping moment. Nobody wants to see their best friend go down to any other animal, let alone a distant relative. Wolves are an amazing animal, an apex predator known for their size and incredible hunting abilities. They are incredible smart and known for hunting in pack, with pack dynamics that are almost similar to that of military unit.
dailyphew.com
Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite
After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
“Is that a wolf or a dog?” Woman walking massive beast in viral video leaves viewers stunned
Huge creature being walked by woman in the U.S. has people scratching their heads as they try to figure out exactly what it is. A viral video that shows a woman walking a massive mystery pet has left viewers around the world shaking their head in amazement as they try to figure out exactly what the creature is.
Kitten Caught Playing With Mobile in Baby's Crib Melts Hearts
"He's a baby too, needs baby toys," said one viewer of the viral TikTok video.
pethelpful.com
Stray Cat 'Claims' Woman As Her Mom on Mexico Beach and We're So Jealous
While most of us travel to get away from it all, the truth is almost anything can happen on vacation. Sometimes things go exactly as planned, while other trips take a strange turn. Just like it did for TikTok creator @originofabundance, who was caught off guard by an extra-friendly stray cat who found her while on a recent vacation to Mexico.
dailyphew.com
Dad Lion Crouches Down To Meet His Baby Cub For The First Time
If there’s one way to win over the internet, sharing an adorable animal video is definitely in the top 3. Be it a cutesy puppy who’s just learning its first steps in the world or a floofy kitten doing something funny, moving images of little critters have a beloved and well-earned place on the worldwide web. And this video shared by the Denver Zoo certainly fits the criteria.
(Watch) Wild Bear Joins Picnickers For Lunch
I've never claimed to be the smartest guy around. Actually, if I had a brains, I'd probably have a real job. But, I think if necessary, I could put enough brain cells together to think maybe it's not a good idea to feed a wild bear, and a big sucker at that, a sandwich.
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Sweet Gesture Toward Another Bird in His Owner's Care Is Warming Hearts
Employees at a vet or shelter know that part of the job includes making rounds during the day. This means checking in on all the borders living there at the moment. As routine as this job is, it's helpful when someone comes along to make it a little more manageable. And for TikTok user @fixchix that someone who joins her is the furry kind.
dailyphew.com
Heartwarming Video Captures A Cow Asking A Man To Rescue Her Calf
A few years back, a man by the name of Dave was enjoying snapping photos while strolling around the fields in Millbrook, Ontario, USA, when he observed something odd going on with one of the cows that was grazing there. A video of the scene was captured in motion. The...
