ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte

The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. Updated: Aug. 31,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Graham
WBTV

1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte were closed for roughly three hours following a deadly overnight crash. That multi-vehicle crash happened late Thursday night on I-85 South near Interstate 485. One car had flipped over and sustained heavy damage. Medic confirmed one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Utility Pole#Traffic Accident#Eastway Drive
WBTV

Holiday travel underway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Walmart in Concord. Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy