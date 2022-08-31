Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
WBTV
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m....
One person killed after overnight crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed after an overnight crash in east Charlotte on Saturday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Camp Stewart Road, near Harrisburg Road. MEDIC was dispatched for a call of a pedestrian struck and pronounced one person dead at the scene. There were no...
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a crash on I-77 in York County on Friday night, officials said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 8:31 p.m. when a Nissan Frontier, which was towing a trailer, attempted to enter I-77 near Sutton Road and lost control.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte
The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. Updated: Aug. 31,...
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
WBTV
Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues.
WBTV
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte were closed for roughly three hours following a deadly overnight crash. That multi-vehicle crash happened late Thursday night on I-85 South near Interstate 485. One car had flipped over and sustained heavy damage. Medic confirmed one...
WBTV
Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte
There is no immediate word on possible injuries. Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving utility pole. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, lines are down in the area of Graham Street and Sylvania Avenue. Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in...
NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart; suspected driver charged with felony hit-and-run
The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Thursday evening in parking lot of Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord, NC, police said.
WBTV
Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
WBTV
Holiday travel underway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Walmart in Concord. Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he...
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
WBTV
Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Runners set to hit the pavement for Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K
Firefighters said there are delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte. The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space...
WBTV
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
Questions remain after parking spot battle at Concord Walmart turns lethal
Investigators say, Leon Fortner, 55, went up to Anthoney Amey, 19, who was in his car, to try and settle a dispute over the parking space, and that's when tensions erupted.
Security guard shot, killed during robbery at North Carolina arcade
The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.
Comments / 0