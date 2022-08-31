Red Sox aim to stop road skid, take on the Twins

Boston Red Sox (62-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (67-61, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (9-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (10-6, 3.65 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, Red Sox +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will aim to stop their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 67-61 overall and 40-28 in home games. The Twins have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Boston has a 62-68 record overall and a 31-34 record in road games. The Red Sox are 44-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Twins hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .319 for the Twins. Gary Sanchez is 4-for-21 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has 33 doubles, 11 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .306 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 12-for-41 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .294 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.