Minneapolis, MN

Red Sox aim to stop road skid, take on the Twins

By The Associated Press


 4 days ago

Boston Red Sox (62-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (67-61, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (9-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (10-6, 3.65 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, Red Sox +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will aim to stop their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 67-61 overall and 40-28 in home games. The Twins have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Boston has a 62-68 record overall and a 31-34 record in road games. The Red Sox are 44-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Twins hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .319 for the Twins. Gary Sanchez is 4-for-21 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has 33 doubles, 11 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .306 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 12-for-41 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .294 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



Surging Blues Jays edge Pirates 4-3 to complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has plenty of things to worry about on a daily basis. Closer Jordan Romano is not one of them. So even as Romano put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with no outs in the ninth inning on Sunday against Pittsburgh, Schneider didn’t consider issuing an intentional walk to load the bases. Better to just let Romano do what he does as well as anyone in the major leagues at the moment: attack.
PITTSBURGH, PA


Twins place RHP Mahle back on IL with shoulder inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night’s 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old Mahle was activated from the IL before the game after previously being sidelined by shoulder inflammation. “I wouldn’t want to close the book on his season,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Is there an opportunity for him to come back and pitch? Maybe. But we have to learn a lot more before then.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston, MA
Boston, MA


Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. “Yeah, that was pretty frustrating. I felt pretty good tonight,” said Pivetta, who leads the staff with 27 starts, the only member of the rotation who hasn’t missed a start this season. After the game, though, he wasn’t sure if he would make his next start.
BOSTON, MA




