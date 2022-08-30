Read full article on original website
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location
We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
Jaw-dropping Complaints About Restaurants In Amarillo And Canyon
We live in a world where life is busy and we have a tendency to grab and go when it comes to meals. We tend to gravitate to the nearest fast food restaurant. Well, that might not be the fastest anymore. Recently we talked about Got Donuts in Canyon and...
Lubbock bakery hosts re-grand opening with new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amarillo’s first-ever cupcake-only bakery, The Ruffled Cup, was opened in 2010 by Deanna Hurt. When she decided to expand in 2016, she chose to land in the Hub City. Sara Kunkel has been with Hurt from the get-go. “I worked for her for 10 years,” Kunkel said. “I know the business side of […]
Sad News; Amarillo Zoo Mourning The Death Of Beloved Quill Smith
Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of writing about a new resident of the Amarillo Zoo. That resident was a porcupine that defied the odds, and stole the hearts of everyone he came in contact with. Today, Amarillo Zoo is mourning the death of the beloved Quill Smith. Quill...
It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Season! Where’s The Cheapest One In Amarillo?
Tis the season where even the non-coffee drinkers start coming out of the woodwork. Personally, I like to call it silly season for the coffee shops everywhere in the country. While I can't personally get into them, I recognize that I'm in the minority and willing to take the shots thrown at me for saying, "blah".
City Of Amarillo Labor Day Schedule
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has set it’s Labor Day schedule. City Hall will be closed on Monday, and Amarillo City Transit will not be running. The Amarillo Public Library will be closed and the Labor...
You Can Discover Amarillo For Just One Dollar
We remember the good ol' days. We hear people talking about them all the time. You know when things didn't cost so much. You could take the family out and have fun and it not totally break the bank. You remember those days, right? Now we look for great deals...
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
Why This Historic Courthouse In Amarillo Has Everyone Confused
You can't blame anyone for being a little confused when it comes to the Potter County Courthouse. We've had a few in Amarillo since the city was born. Keeping track of all the historic sites can be a daunting task. That's what has everyone confused when it comes to the...
Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo
Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
Amarillo Has Too Many Coffee Shops! Actually, It Doesn’t.
I know it seems that every time we see a new building begin in Amarillo, it's a coffee shop that's invading the area. Scooters and Dutch Bros. are the latest to start popping up on what "seems" to be every corner of the city. It's something I hear constantly. "Another...
Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas
Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: How a humble custodian can leave fond memories with those around her
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students carry fond memories of special teachers, coaches, and counselors when they leave high school. In one of our area high schools, however, students may look back and remember a special custodian. It is pretty routine to see a custodian in the commons area of...
Tascosa Belle’s Invited to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
One of the biggest and most fun times I had growing up was attending our big parades. Nothing against our parades here in Amarillo and Canyon, we have some great ones too. I just grew up in Chicago so they were just on a different level. One of the biggest...
The Changing Times of St. Anthony’s Here in Amarillo
When you think of Baptist St. Anthony's or what we lovingly just call BSA we probably all picture the same thing. The mammoth that is the huge hospital campus on Coulter. We think of the medical district that is Amarillo. I recently spent some time there for a quick day...
Runner hit by truck near Amarillo will not make it family said
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a cross country runner, who was honoring healthcare workers, told MyHighPlains.com that he will not make it after being hit by a truck near east Amarillo over the weekend. The family of Grady Lambert said he was hit by a truck last weekend while running along FM 2575, […]
What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?
Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
