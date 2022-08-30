Read full article on original website
Man arrested following shooting at a Valdosta nightclub
The Valdosta Police Department announced Saturday morning that it made an arrest in a shooting at a nightclub.
douglasnow.com
Coffee Correctional inmate claims self-defense in prison murder charge
A Coffee Correctional inmate, Joshua Dustin Carnes, who was charged with murder in January for a death that occurred in the prison, has filed a motion claiming the act was justified in self-defense. Carnes was recently released from prison but is now being held in the Coffee County Jail awaiting an evidentiary hearing this month when the judge will hear his motion for immunity.
southgatv.com
Arrest made in murder of Johnnie “Red” Walker
Agents with the GBI secured warrants for the arrest of Williams today. Williams was located by Cordele Police Detective Makalah Middlebrooks and was arrested shortly after that without incident and transported to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, where he was processed. On June 26th of this year, just before...
wfxl.com
Man arrested after Valdosta nightclub shooting leaves one dead, another hurt
A Friday night homicide at Lowndes County nightclub is under investigation. In a media release, the Valdosta Police Department says officers were called to Peaches Nightclub on Bemiss Road just after 1 a.m. The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office also responded. Investigators say someone had called 911 reporting a shooting. When...
WJCL
Man arrested after two women shot, one killed, in Valdosta nightclub
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Authorities arrested a man hours after a deadly double shooting at Peaches Nightclub in Valdosta. It happened around 1:05 a.m. Saturday. Valdosta police and Lowndes County Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 40-year-old woman shot in the arm and a 28-year-old woman shot in the chest.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for violent robbery in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man has been arrested for a violent robbery that took place at a Valdosta Murphy Express. Arrested: Antwon Merritt, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 31, 2022, at approximately 10:32 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Murphy Express, located in...
WALB 10
Man convicted in Grinstead death cover up not granted new trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man convicted of concealing the death of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen in Wilcox County was denied a new trial. Bo Dukes appealed his March 2019 conviction on Wilcox County charges for the death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead. Dukes’ lawyers said the...
douglasnow.com
Broxton man charged with arson by state fire marshal
On Friday morning, the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jesse Floyd, of Broxton, who was charged with arson in the first degree following a fire that occurred last weekend. According to a copy of Floyd’s arrest warrant, he is being accused of...
GBI, police arrest man in June 26 death of 60-year-old woman in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police have arrested a man in the June 26 death of 60-year-old Johnnie “Red” Walker, who was found dead in the 300 block of East 11 Avenue in Cordele. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, Walker was last seen...
WALB 10
1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a Friday night shooting that killed one and left another victim injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sept. 3, at around 1:05 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Deputies responded to Peaches Nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Arrest Made in Local Burglaries and Break-ins
Because of the dedication of the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigation Unit, several recent break-ins and burglaries have been solved and a suspect has been arrested. On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis of Vidalia was charged with the burglary at Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments, a burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop, and a theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
wfxl.com
One arrested for drugs, traffic violations in Ocilla
One person is in custody following a traffic stop in Ocilla Wednesday. In the early morning hours on August 31, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of Ocilla. Deputies say that the vehicle failed to stop and drove north. Georgia...
WALB 10
Man charged after woman found dead in Cordele backyard
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a June incident where a woman was found dead in a Cordele backyard, according to the Cordele Police Department. Henry Theodore Williams, 32, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Johnnie Walker. He is charged with aggravated...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in Coffee County murder
DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
douglasnow.com
Ambrose woman charged after allegedly stealing, distributing medication
Sherry Lynn Nipper of Ambrose was recently arrested by the Coffee County Drug Unit for possession charges after she allegedly stole medication and unlawfully distributed the pills. According to an incident report, on August 25, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Raney Drive in Ambrose where a...
WJCL
Have you seen her? Tattnall Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Tattnall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Deputies say 40-year-old Patricia Brooke Durrence was last seen by her family walking away from her home on Highway 280, east of Reidsville, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
WALB 10
16-year-old in critical condition after Tifton shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition and a 27-year-old man is facing charges following a Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. The shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue. The 16-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound on Dr. DC Hill...
abcnews4.com
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
WALB 10
Man charged in Valdosta hotel room arson
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was charged in connection to a fire that was intentionally set in a hotel room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Jamie Wayne Garrison, 37, was charged with first-degree arson, shoplifting and obstruction of an officer. On Aug. 29, police responded to a...
Valdosta Police Department investigating armed robbery at a restaurant
The Valdosta Police Department announced Thursday that it is investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant.
