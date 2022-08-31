Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two ARPA Funding Requests Could Benefit Green Country
This week, the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding sent nine requests for federal ARPA funding. Two of the requests will directly benefit our listening area. The first request was for $38 million to add additional capacity and expanded behavioral health services to the new hospital that is eventually going to replace the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health. The Tulsa group is a frequent referral for Green Country area residents.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Automotive Memorabilia Store to Open in Sapulpa
Michael Jones, a life-long automobile enthusiast, has been traveling Route 66 for years collecting automotive parts and memorabilia in order to preserve the history of the highway for future generations. Now, he has enough stuff in storage to open a storefront that he decribes as part recreation room, museum, and retail store.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Commissioners Meeting Preview
The Washington County Commissioners will move their regular meeting from Monday to Tuesday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. At the meeting, the Commissioners will addess final preparations and finances for the upcoming Free Fair. They will also consider the purchase of a Water Tank Truck for the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Applies for Business License
In the most recent CITY BEAT, the Bartlesville Community Development Department announced that Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Restaurant has applied for a business license and a sign permit for the location on Highway 75 near Washington Mall that once was the Taco Bueno. The restaurant is a corporation that has locations in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Victims in Fatality Collision Near Hominy Identified
The Osage County Sheriff's Department released an update overnight on the collision that occured in the early morning hours of September 1 involved two vehicles and three individuals. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving westbound on Highway 20 when he left his lane and crossed into the on-coming lane...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Wins 6th Straight Hooper Bowl
Dewey and Nowata took the stage at Ironhead Memorial Stadium last night, for this year’s edition of the Adam Hooper Bowl. In what was a close game in the first half, the tide would turn in the third and Dewey would prove to be too much for the Ironmen, winning the game 47-14.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Win First Harry Wright Era Contest
Bartlesville High got its first win of the Harry Wright era of Bruin football, as Bartlesville’s defense stepped up big-time. BHS topped Claremore 20-9. The Bruins forced four Claremore turnovers, with two of them ending in touchdowns. PJ Wallace ran for 182 yards, and Bartlesville had taken most of the doubt out of the game by latter part of the fourth quarter.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Avenges Cashion Losses
Pawhuska finally beat Cashion, as the Huskies enacted some revenge from the past two semifinal contests with a capital R against their former Class A foe. Huskies turned it on late for a 40-29 win. It didn’t look great early. Pawhuska trailed 13-0 before scoring 40 of the final 56...
