This week, the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding sent nine requests for federal ARPA funding. Two of the requests will directly benefit our listening area. The first request was for $38 million to add additional capacity and expanded behavioral health services to the new hospital that is eventually going to replace the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health. The Tulsa group is a frequent referral for Green Country area residents.

