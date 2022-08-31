ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Says Goodbye to Homeless Man Who Died Tragically

It is an uncomfortable subject to many. The homeless population around town. You see people on almost every street corner asking for help. Sometimes they are just there and not asking for a thing. That sometimes was the case of Lloyd McMasters, who tragically died on Friday in a hit-and-run...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Health
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Health
Mix 94.1

Great News If You Want Fresh Veggies. Amarillo Has Gardens.

I recently came across a post on social media asking about community gardens. I'd heard about them, but didn't know we had any in the Amarillo area. The great news is that there are some community gardens in the Amarillo area, helping residents get access to healthy food and learn how to grow their own.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location

We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Bsa
Mix 94.1

Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas

Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Mix 94.1

Canyon Farmers Market Hosts An Amazing Farm To Table Meal

One of the gems of Canyon is the Canyon Farmer's Market. The Canyon Farmers Market takes place on Saturday mornings on the square in Canyon. They have amazing produce, locally raised beef, honey, and so many other goodies. For over 5 years the Canyon Farmers Market hosts their Farm to...
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

You Can Discover Amarillo For Just One Dollar

We remember the good ol' days. We hear people talking about them all the time. You know when things didn't cost so much. You could take the family out and have fun and it not totally break the bank. You remember those days, right? Now we look for great deals...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Another Hit and Run In Amarillo

A strange fight in Amarillo has the police searching for a hit-and-run driver. At 2;30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amarillo police rolled up on a call in the 28-hundred block of Barbara Lane on an aggravated assault call. When APD arrived they found a victim who told them he had been...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?

Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
PHILLIPS, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy