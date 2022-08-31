Read full article on original website
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
Runner hit by truck near Amarillo will not make it family said
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a cross country runner, who was honoring healthcare workers, told MyHighPlains.com that he will not make it after being hit by a truck near east Amarillo over the weekend. The family of Grady Lambert said he was hit by a truck last weekend while running along FM 2575, […]
Amarillo Says Goodbye to Homeless Man Who Died Tragically
It is an uncomfortable subject to many. The homeless population around town. You see people on almost every street corner asking for help. Sometimes they are just there and not asking for a thing. That sometimes was the case of Lloyd McMasters, who tragically died on Friday in a hit-and-run...
Texas Is Getting Fatter. What About Potter & Randall County?
I'm a total sucker for studies. I swear, it doesn't even matter what the study is, I'm here for it. Studies are an imperfect science, at times, and I think that's why I like them so much. It's just a "sample size" that they base the study off of, then turn it into an average.
Great News If You Want Fresh Veggies. Amarillo Has Gardens.
I recently came across a post on social media asking about community gardens. I'd heard about them, but didn't know we had any in the Amarillo area. The great news is that there are some community gardens in the Amarillo area, helping residents get access to healthy food and learn how to grow their own.
An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location
We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
Jaw-dropping Complaints About Restaurants In Amarillo And Canyon
We live in a world where life is busy and we have a tendency to grab and go when it comes to meals. We tend to gravitate to the nearest fast food restaurant. Well, that might not be the fastest anymore. Recently we talked about Got Donuts in Canyon and...
Evictions are on the rise, according to Potter County officials
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Potter County, there has been an increase in evictions. Justice of the Peace Precinct One Debbie Horn said the main factor for evictions is nonpayment of rent and breach of contract. Constable Precinct One Darryl Wertz said in 2021, he brought in $61,000 in revenue with civil […]
Amarillo Has Too Many Coffee Shops! Actually, It Doesn’t.
I know it seems that every time we see a new building begin in Amarillo, it's a coffee shop that's invading the area. Scooters and Dutch Bros. are the latest to start popping up on what "seems" to be every corner of the city. It's something I hear constantly. "Another...
Amarillo Neighborhoods Mourn Loss of Our Friend Lloyd
On Friday, as I was heading back to work from an appointment at home, I saw an accident at I40 and Georgia at the traffic light. I couldn't go straight to enter I40 as I always do. I couldn't turn left to fill up my gas tank at Market Street....
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas
Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
Canyon Farmers Market Hosts An Amazing Farm To Table Meal
One of the gems of Canyon is the Canyon Farmer's Market. The Canyon Farmers Market takes place on Saturday mornings on the square in Canyon. They have amazing produce, locally raised beef, honey, and so many other goodies. For over 5 years the Canyon Farmers Market hosts their Farm to...
You Can Discover Amarillo For Just One Dollar
We remember the good ol' days. We hear people talking about them all the time. You know when things didn't cost so much. You could take the family out and have fun and it not totally break the bank. You remember those days, right? Now we look for great deals...
Will Someone Tell Me What’s Going On With Amarillo’s Biti Pies?
Ever since moving to Amarillo, I've seen them around town. Every time you'd go into a Pak-A-Sak, they were there tempting you from behind a mini-fridge door. That is, until recently. Will someone please tell me what is going on with Biti Pies in Amarillo?. The Cute Little Pies I...
Another Hit and Run In Amarillo
A strange fight in Amarillo has the police searching for a hit-and-run driver. At 2;30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amarillo police rolled up on a call in the 28-hundred block of Barbara Lane on an aggravated assault call. When APD arrived they found a victim who told them he had been...
Our Amarillo Sod Poodles Have Already Announced Schedule For 2023
If you're a baseball fan, and you're dreading the end of this final stretch of games, you've got something to look forward to. As the Amarillo Sod Poodles get ready to wrap up their season, they just shifted our focus to next year. Amarillo's Sod Poodles just announced the schedule...
What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?
Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
From Theft To Attempted Murder? Amarillo Man May Be Facing That.
As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I anticipate we're going to hear about some bizarre things that happened over the holiday. But how could I let you go into a relaxing weekend with family and friends without a completely ridiculous story from the 806?. It all happened...
Quick Trip to Mexico? The Fastest Route from Amarillo
If you're planning on jumping in the car and heading to Mexico, just to say you've been, well it isn't as far away as you might think. From Amarillo, Texas you can get to the Mexico border in a hop skip, and a jump. Ok, maybe not that fast. It...
