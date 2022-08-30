RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – What’s the construction behind Rib Mountain’s Culvers? We now know the answer, at long last:. Village officials confirmed the under-construction lot off Lilac Avenue will soon be the chain’s third location in the Wausau area, the other two near NTC and off Grand Avenue in Schofield.

