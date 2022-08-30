Read full article on original website
Police dog retires
WESTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – One area police department celebrated the retirement of its furriest officer. Everest Metro Police Department’s K9, Aron, is retiring from the force after nine-and-a-half years. The 11 1/2 year old went on 1,400 deployments and assisted with 400 arrests. His handler says Aron will...
Services Set for Neena Pacholke
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A celebration of life for former WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke has been scheduled for this weekend. Friends and family announced on Thursday that services will be held Sunday, September 4th at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM with a service to follow.
Portage County Fair begins
ROSHOLT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The 96th Portage County Fair takes place Labor Day weekend and Monday at Rosholt Fairgrounds. Musical entertainment kicks off Friday at 6pm with Still Reckless. Three bands perform Saturday and Sunday beginning with Turning Point at 1pm Saturday and culminating with Whiskey & Lace at 9pm Sunday. The Jerry Schmitt Band plays at 1pm Monday. For a full lineup and activities click here.
Taco Bell coming to Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – What’s the construction behind Rib Mountain’s Culvers? We now know the answer, at long last:. Village officials confirmed the under-construction lot off Lilac Avenue will soon be the chain’s third location in the Wausau area, the other two near NTC and off Grand Avenue in Schofield.
No Charges, Citations in Deadly Car vs Bicycle Crash
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police say they have not issued any citations or made an arrest in connection with Thursday’s deadly crash near 10th and Forest. Officers say a 48-year-old Wausau resident was driving north on 10th Street when they approached the Forest Street intersection. The 12-year-old child was riding their bike along Forest on the north sidewalk.
Deadly Car Vs Bicycle Crash in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are investigating an accident that killed a 12-year-old bicyclist Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 10th and Forest at around 3:45 for a car versus bicycle accident. The 12-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
Belky’s 4 Bourbons in the Month of August with Westside Market in Merrill
It was a great end to the “Dog Days of Summer” month for BOURBON at the Westside Market in Merrill!!. I featured some real BANGERS & a pair of special bottles exclusively bottled for ONLY Westside Market!. ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL PROOF : A bourbon that PACKS a PUNCH...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 3: West wins 3rd straight
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West opened it’s 2022 season with three straight wins, topping Wisconsin Rapids, 20-17. SPASH got it’s first win of the year, 23-21, over Hortonville after opening the campaign with losses to Kimberly and Hudson. Preston Miller had three touchdown catches in D.C....
Wausau Cyclones Sign Five Year Lease Extension for Marathon Park Ice Arena
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Junior hockey is here to stay for another five years in Wausau. The Wausau Cyclones and Marathon County announced a five-year lease extension for the team through the 2026-’27 season, keeping them at the Marathon Park Ice Arena. “The Wausau Cyclones call Marathon Park...
