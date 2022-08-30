Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Police dog retires
WESTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – One area police department celebrated the retirement of its furriest officer. Everest Metro Police Department’s K9, Aron, is retiring from the force after nine-and-a-half years. The 11 1/2 year old went on 1,400 deployments and assisted with 400 arrests. His handler says Aron will...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Services Set for Neena Pacholke
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A celebration of life for former WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke has been scheduled for this weekend. Friends and family announced on Thursday that services will be held Sunday, September 4th at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM with a service to follow.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Portage County Fair begins
ROSHOLT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The 96th Portage County Fair takes place Labor Day weekend and Monday at Rosholt Fairgrounds. Musical entertainment kicks off Friday at 6pm with Still Reckless. Three bands perform Saturday and Sunday beginning with Turning Point at 1pm Saturday and culminating with Whiskey & Lace at 9pm Sunday. The Jerry Schmitt Band plays at 1pm Monday. For a full lineup and activities click here.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Awarded State Grant for Plover River Pedestrian Bridge
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The City of Stevens Point and Friends of the Plover River Crossing Trail have announced a $1.47 million grant to be used for the completion of a pedestrian bridge across the Plover River. Mayor Mike Wiza said serious discussion about the project has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Discoloration Possible in Wausau Water as Teams Prepare to Switch New Plant On, Water Remains Safe
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau’s Public Works Department is noting that customers may notice some discolorations in their tap water as testing and collaboration continues at the new drinking water treatment plant. Those processes will include periodic shutdowns of wells to allow for the connection of distribution pipes....
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Crossing guard shortage
Schools across Central Wisconsin are sharing a concern: They don’t have dedicated crossing guards to keep students safe as they gear up to head back to the classroom. “The public is realizing that you don’t – you don’t realize the importance of a crossing guard until it’s not there,” explained Dan Pelot, a School Resource Officer for Wisconsin Rapids.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
No Charges, Citations in Deadly Car vs Bicycle Crash
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police say they have not issued any citations or made an arrest in connection with Thursday’s deadly crash near 10th and Forest. Officers say a 48-year-old Wausau resident was driving north on 10th Street when they approached the Forest Street intersection. The 12-year-old child was riding their bike along Forest on the north sidewalk.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Deadly Car Vs Bicycle Crash in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are investigating an accident that killed a 12-year-old bicyclist Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 10th and Forest at around 3:45 for a car versus bicycle accident. The 12-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau PD cracks down on speeding in school zones
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thursday was the first day of instruction for the Wausau School District, and it also marked the beginning of an awareness campaign for the city’s police department. In an effort to keep safety top of mind, extra speeding enforcement was on hand Thursday morning.”Our...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 3: West wins 3rd straight
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West opened it’s 2022 season with three straight wins, topping Wisconsin Rapids, 20-17. SPASH got it’s first win of the year, 23-21, over Hortonville after opening the campaign with losses to Kimberly and Hudson. Preston Miller had three touchdown catches in D.C....
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Cyclones Sign Five Year Lease Extension for Marathon Park Ice Arena
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Junior hockey is here to stay for another five years in Wausau. The Wausau Cyclones and Marathon County announced a five-year lease extension for the team through the 2026-’27 season, keeping them at the Marathon Park Ice Arena. “The Wausau Cyclones call Marathon Park...
Comments / 0