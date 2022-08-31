ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Analysis: South Carolina men's soccer drops close match against No. 1 Clemson

South Carolina men's soccer was defeated 1-0 in its home opener against No. 1 Clemson on Friday. Despite outshooting the visitors 9-5 over the course of 90 minutes, the Gamecocks only registered one shot on goal. Clemson was able to convert one of its opportunities, and it proved to be the difference in the match.
No. 4 Gamecocks women's soccer draws 2-2 with in-state rival Clemson

The No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks ended its win streak against the No. 18 Clemson Tigers in a 2-2 draw in a packed Stone Stadium. After defeating the Gamecocks last year, the Tigers came ready to play and struck early, scoring two minutes and 55 seconds into the first half, setting the pace for the rest of the game.
Preview: Gamecocks look to start season strong against Georgia State

For Gamecock football head coach Shane Beamer, starting his second season as the leader of the program is just as nerve-racking as his first go-around. Beamer said there are plenty of unknowns about his team heading into week one. The team features a variety of new faces in key positions that, as a group, have not faced any competition apart from their teammates.
Student, faculty member die in unrelated incidents on campus

A student and a faculty member died in unrelated incidents on campus, the university announced on Sept. 2. The student died in a residence hall, and the faculty member died outside the Discovery parking garage, the university announced in an email to the Carolina community. The South Carolina Law Enforcement...
