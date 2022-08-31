Read full article on original website
Stably to issue stablecoin on XRP Ledger
Web3 payment service provider Stably, who is based in Seattle, announced plans to start issuing its Stably USD (USDS) stablecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Coin Journal learned from a press release. XRP Ledger, a decade-old blockchain, is most suitable for enabling liquidity and settlement of tokenized assets at scale.
KuCoin becomes flagship CEX to host Ethereum merger events
Leading global crypto exchange KuCoin will launch a number of events related to the Ethereum merge, which will enable users to learn more about this critical Ethereum update, including possible investment opportunities. With this announcement, KuCoin becomes the flagship CEX to host Ethereum merge-related events in support of Ethereum ecosystem...
Binance is not a Chinese company, says Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng Zhao has hit back at claims that his cryptocurrency exchange Binance is a Chinese company. Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has hit back at critics who claim that the cryptocurrency exchange is a Chinese company. According to the claims, CZ’s personal friend and Chinese national Guangying Chen is...
Mining revenue suggests Bitcoin is ready to move, but ONLY if macro environment co-operates
I jumped on-chain and noticed a key indicator – miner revenue – suggests that Bitcoin may be prepping for an upward move. But in isolation, this means nothing. Sample size for Bitcoin is too small, with the current environment the only macro bear market it has seen since launch in 2009.
Ethereum gathers steam for Merge, ENS domains rise and stakers patiently wait
As we get closer and closer to one of the biggest events in the brief history of cryptocurrency – the Ethereum Merge – there are a number of metrics which are suggesting activity is picking up across the space. Ethereum Name Service. The first is the Ethereum Name...
Pi Network, the most approachable crypto, introduces cross-chain bridge
A New Zealand team of developers recently introduced the Pi Network community to a brand-new concept, the blockchain bridge. The project is called PiBridge and targets developing a linking gateway between Pi and other networks, beginning with Binance Smart Chain, one of the most popular ones. The bridge will launch sometime in September according to a press release.
