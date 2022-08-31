Wellness center for Columbus first responders sees strong opening

For Columbus police officer Don Paden, trying to drink away the pain of what he saw on the job didn't really help. If anything, it made it worse.

Paden, a 32-year veteran of the city's Division of Police, said being forced into counseling was the solution he didn't know he needed. Now, he's trying to pay that forward as part of a team of firefighters and police officers offering peer assistance and working through the city's new wellness center for first responders.

"The idea of being able to go to a counselor or a head shrink, you were afraid you'd have your gun and badge taken away for getting help," Paden said of his first years as an officer. "You'd get with the buddies and drink the pain away. Instead of helping me, it put me into a tailspin."

Firefighter Stephen Kern was in a similar spiral until he made the hardest phone call of his life, asking Lt. Dave Gerold for help with his mental health.

"Along with time on the job comes trauma," Kern said. "You're seeing things other people don't want to see and we took that oath to do that. It got me to a dark place. It's the hardest phone call a Type-A macho guy can make."

The new wellness center, which formally opened in mid-July, is designed to help make those phone calls a little easier for the first responders in Columbus. The building, which was provided by the city, was renovated over the course of about a year at a cost of about $3 million.

The facility houses counselors, peer assistance teams like the ones that Paden and Kern participate in, chaplains and classroom space.

"It’s built by first responders for first responders," Gerold said. "We operate as teams on the street and we respond together, and now we can have a place to have a community of healing together."

The center, which is located on the Northeast Side, is one of the first centers in the nation designed to focus primarily on the mental health of first responders. The city has asked that the exact location of the center not be disclosed publicly for the privacy of those who are using the facility.

"We formed this on the basis of the confidentiality. If we don’t have that, we might as well not do anything," said Lisa Callander, who oversees the city's employee assistance programs. "When we have healthy first responders, they won’t be carrying around that backpack of stuff we know historically that they’re carrying around."

Kern said firefighters, who have kitchen tables in their fire stations and spend a third of their lives with the members of their team, can now have conversations that can lead to someone getting help sooner. He said he thinks had a wellness center been available when he was struggling, he likely would have sought help sooner.

"I didn't know what I didn't know," he said. "This is making people realize they aren't alone."

Callander said the center offers a weekly yoga class and group recovery sessions. There also are hopes of expanding the offerings to include classes for family members, retirees and those looking to retire in the near future.

"We're trying to balance being reactive when we’re needed and proactive," she said.

Gerold said the needs for future programming will be determined by the first responders and what they feel is needed. So far, there's been obvious buy-in from first responders.

"Within the last two weeks, it's really been abuzz with activity," he said. "Three times, we’ve exceeded the capacity of the parking lot. We're not even two months in and we’re filling up the parking lot."

Paden said the peer assistance teams are key because the officers and firefighters have been in the same types of situations and handled the same types of trauma that others have, offering a unique insight.

"You're being allowed to cry, given permission to feel feelings without being called names or seen as weak," he said. "I can't keep you from hurting, but I can be there to listen to you."

