Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kzoo.edu
Tanner White Reflects on Kalamazoo College Experience
If you tuned in to a Kalamazoo College athletics event online in the past three years, you most likely heard the voice of Tanner White, a 2022 K graduate with degrees in Spanish and economics. A defensive lineman on the Hornet football team, White also shared his talents on the livestreams of sporting events for nine other teams. His broadcasting skills were especially helpful during times when COVID limited in-person attendance at events, leaving many to rely on Tanner's voice to highlight the action, sights and sounds of sports, including soccer, volleyball, basketball, lacrosse, baseball and softball.
kzoo.edu
Women's Soccer Ties Millikin in Home Opener
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College women's soccer team had its season opener on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 3) against Millikin at MacKenzie Field. The Hornets ended up with their second 1-1 draw to open the season, scoring the game-tying goal late in the first half. After both teams went back...
kzoo.edu
Volleyball Defeated by Carthage and Concordia-Chicago in Neutral Site Matches
GREENCASTLE, Ind. - The Kalamazoo College volleyball team could not secure a win in two matches against Carthage (13-25, 10-25, 14-25) and Concordia-Chicago (15-25, 24-26, 15-25) on Saturday. Carthage 3, Kalamazoo 0. After falling behind 19-6 in the first set, the Hornets put together a five-point run to try and...
Comments / 1