If you tuned in to a Kalamazoo College athletics event online in the past three years, you most likely heard the voice of Tanner White, a 2022 K graduate with degrees in Spanish and economics. A defensive lineman on the Hornet football team, White also shared his talents on the livestreams of sporting events for nine other teams. His broadcasting skills were especially helpful during times when COVID limited in-person attendance at events, leaving many to rely on Tanner's voice to highlight the action, sights and sounds of sports, including soccer, volleyball, basketball, lacrosse, baseball and softball.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO