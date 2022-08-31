ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2022

By HSSN Staff
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6M9S_0hcFTf3b00

High schools

Football

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Freeport at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Riverside at South Side, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Washington at Clairton, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Wheeling Park (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Harrison Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Steelton-Highspire, 7 p.m.

District 10

Butler at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Kiski Area 203, Penn Hills 273

Medalists: Trey Roberts (KA) 37, Lucy Braxton (PH) 41

Section 5

Blackhawk 231, New Castle 240

Medalists: Luke McCarter (B) 40, Ian Donneley (NC) 43

Section 6

Peters Township 185, Canon-McMillan 202

Medalists: Griffin Hansberry (PT) 34, Joey Gardner (CM) 37

Thomas Jefferson 218, Baldwin 231

Medalist: Cody Karcher (TJ) 39

Section 7

Moon 199, Montour 229

Medalist: Zack Ross (Moon) 37

South Fayette 215, Chartiers Valley 232

Section 8

Fox Chapel 199, Shady Side Academy 215

Medalists: David Fuhrer (FC) 35, Ryan Frohlich (SSA) 38

Shaler 190, North Catholic 193

Medalists: Jake Crissman (S) 33, Ethan Ellis (NC) 36

Hampton 192, Highlands 260

Medalist: Peter Kramer (Hamp) 36, Joe O’Donnell (Hamp) 36

Class 2A

Section 1

Knoch 205, St. Joseph 273

Medalists: Mitch Davies (K) 39, Charlie Ross (SJ) 50

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 203, Greensburg Salem 227

Medalists: Gavin McMullen (LV) 38, Noah Outley (GS) 42

Southmoreland 234, Jeannette 307

Medalists: Anthony Spadaro, Brody Charneski (S) 43, Nate Homan (J) 53

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 205, Seton LaSalle 238

Medalist: Eion Tiernan (KO) 38

Section 6

South Side 231, Rochester 293

Tristan Shuman (SS) 36, Don Deluca (R) 55

Section 9

Quaker Valley 199, Sewickley Academy 201

Medalist: Ethan Dai (QV) 36

Nonsection

Plum 215, Pine-Richland 228

Medalists: Wes Lorish (P) 39, Liam Daniello, Roger Williams (PR) 44

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Central Catholic 2, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 2

Pine-Richland 1, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 1

Section 2

Allderdice 3, Norwin 2

Mt. Lebanon 1, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 1, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 11, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at North Catholic, ppd.

Hampton 2, Mars 1

Highlands 2, Indiana 1

Section 2

Moon 8, Blackhawk 0

Chartiers Valley 2, West Allegheny 1

Montour 4, Ambridge 3

South Fayette 6, Central Valley 3

Section 3

Ringgold 1, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bethel Park 0

Connellsville 2, Trinity 1

Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Franklin Regional 9, Obama Academy 0

Penn Hills 3, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Plum 7, McKeesport 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 9, South Allegheny 0

South Park 4, Elizabeth Forward 0

West Mifflin 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Woodland Hills 5, Steel Valley 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 4, Knoch 3

Jeannette 6, Greensburg Salem 1

Leechburg 5, Derry 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Freeport 3

Section 3

Belle Vernon 8, Southmoreland 1

Washington 1, Brownsville 0

McGuffey 5, Waynesburg 0

Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 1

Section 4

Avonworth 6, Riverside 0

Mohawk 17, Ellwood City 0

Quaker Valley 5, Beaver 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, South Side 1

Freedom 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Sewickley Academy 2, Eden Christian 1

Section 2

Bentworth 13, Ligonier Valley 1

California at Geibel, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Beth-Center 1

Section 3

Burrell at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Springdale 9, Riverview 2

Winchester Thurston 6, Aquinas Academy 0

Nonconference

Carrick at Carlynton, ppd.

Charleroi 7, Chartiers-Houston 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 0

Nonconference

United 6, Ligonier Valley 0

Winchester Thurston at Charleroi, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Brashear at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 6 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth 3, Yough 0

Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0

Brownsville at Washington, (n)

Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 0

Nonconference

Allderdice at St. Joseph, (n)

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, (n)

Chartiers-Houston 3, Avella 1

South Fayette 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Carlynton 3, Freedom 0

Central Valley 3, Rochester 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Penn Hills 0

Franklin Regional 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Fort Cherry 3, Hopewell 0

Fox Chapel 3, Knoch 2

Hampton 3, Armstrong 1

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, (n)

McKeesport 3, East Allegheny 2

McGuffey 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

North Hills 3, Highlands 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Thomas Jefferson 3, Peters Township 1

Quaker Valley 3, Beaver 0

Ringgold 3, South Allegheny 0

Eden Christian 3, Riverside 0

Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield 0

South Side 3, Northgate 1

Western Beaver 3, New Brighton 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Ambridge at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

Week 1 clash between Sto-Rox, Steel Valley comes 10 months later than they’d hoped

Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins watched maybe a few minutes of last year’s WPIAL Class 2A final. Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins couldn’t stomach watching any. That’s understandable because their teams were the favorites to face one another in that championship game. Steel Valley was the No. 1 seed. Sto-Rox was No. 2. Yet, both were upset in the semifinals, one win short of Heinz Field.
MUNHALL, PA
Tribune-Review

Schedule toughens for 5-time defending PIAA champion North Allegheny girls volleyball team

Section 1 is smaller this season, so the North Allegheny girls volleyball team had to fill some open dates on its schedule. The section shrunk from seven teams to five, leaving the Tigers with only eight section matches. As a defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A champion with a majority of starters back, NA coach Russ Hoburg wanted as many good teams as possible among the nonsection schedule.
WEXFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic School#Brentwood Academy#Brownsville#Lincoln Park#American Football#Highschoolsports#Canon Mcmillan#Beth Center#Trinity#Jefferson Morgan#Waynesburg Central#Penn Trafford#Central Catholic#Fox Chapel
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 1

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 1:. Statistics don’t always tell the story but, in this case, they are pretty telling. OLSH senior quarterback Nehemiah Azeem completed 25 of 34 passes Friday night for 437 yards and five touchdowns in a 32-14 nonconference win over Shenango. While it may be tough to duplicate one of the top performances in WPIAL history, Azeem will give it a shot when the Chargers visit Rochester on Friday night for a nonconference contest.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
400
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy