High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2022

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 1:. Statistics don’t always tell the story but, in this case, they are pretty telling. OLSH senior quarterback Nehemiah Azeem completed 25 of 34 passes Friday night for 437 yards and five touchdowns in a 32-14 nonconference win over Shenango. While it may be tough to duplicate one of the top performances in WPIAL history, Azeem will give it a shot when the Chargers visit Rochester on Friday night for a nonconference contest.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO